Minecraft-The Mountain
Buy Now

“Minecraft: The Mountain,” by Max Brooks. Random House Worlds, 2021. 272 pages, $17.99.

For all the parents who have lovingly endured lengthy descriptions of their child’s Minecraft adventures, this one’s for you. Now you can experience the same thing in book form! Just when you thought getting the kids off the computer and into a novel was going to be your escape from talk of mobs and redstone, Mojang Studios unleashes an entire series of official Minecraft novels. The series was launched by Max Brooks (of World War Z fame) in 2017 with “Minecraft: The Island,” and the same author has now returned to the franchise for “Minecraft: The Mountain.”

While The Mountain is a direct sequel to The Island, the setups of both are uncomplicated enough that they could pretty easily be read independently. The Island, which could fittingly be renamed Minecraft: The Existential Crisis, features a nameless explorer who wakes up in a strange, blocky world with no memory of their life before and no knowledge of how to survive. They carve out a meager, then thriving, life on the titular island before leaving its shores in the quest for a way back to a home they only have vague flashes of memory about.

Tags

Recommended for you