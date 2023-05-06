For all the parents who have lovingly endured lengthy descriptions of their child’s Minecraft adventures, this one’s for you. Now you can experience the same thing in book form! Just when you thought getting the kids off the computer and into a novel was going to be your escape from talk of mobs and redstone, Mojang Studios unleashes an entire series of official Minecraft novels. The series was launched by Max Brooks (of World War Z fame) in 2017 with “Minecraft: The Island,” and the same author has now returned to the franchise for “Minecraft: The Mountain.”
While The Mountain is a direct sequel to The Island, the setups of both are uncomplicated enough that they could pretty easily be read independently. The Island, which could fittingly be renamed Minecraft: The Existential Crisis, features a nameless explorer who wakes up in a strange, blocky world with no memory of their life before and no knowledge of how to survive. They carve out a meager, then thriving, life on the titular island before leaving its shores in the quest for a way back to a home they only have vague flashes of memory about.
Minecraft: The Mountain picks up on that same boat ride away from safety. Will the seemingly endless seas ever yield land, or was the island the only safe harbor in this entire cuboid universe? Fans of the game will know that the seas always give way to something, and our intrepid explorer soon runs aground in a new, frigid biome. Severely outmatched in the face of creatures they have never encountered, they are saved by the one thing they thought they might never see again — another person. But trust doesn’t come easily to this new partner, who has their own agenda and ideas about whether seeking out their true home is the right idea. Together, they’ll explore deeper and farther than ever before, and facing the external threats of skeletons and zombies is almost easier than asking the tough questions rising within their own minds.
All joking about kids and computer games aside, these two books are a delight to this adult fan of the game. Truthfully, I think it would be difficult to enjoy them if you didn’t have at least a basic familiarity with the game. Things like the descriptions of how items are arranged on a crafting table will be crystal clear to players, but translating a video game interface to a purely textual format is inevitably a bit clunky.
The descriptions of sounds have a similar effect — how do you put the eerie whistle, then hair-raising screech of a ghast into words? Well, Max Brooks has certainly given it a solid try, but this is where the audiobooks really shine. They feature all the sound effects players will know and love, bringing the story to life in a way the printed page lacks.
Another fun aspect of these two books, particularly for long-time players, is the incorporation of some of the major game updates that have been released. The Island notably featured the combat update that brought players’ left hands into the game, and The Mountain features the more recent Nether update. A good majority of The Mountain’s adventures are centered on the Nether, with our intrepid duo navigating the classic flaming lakes before being confronted with the sudden spawning of vicious hoglin herds, warped forests, and loping striders.
Minecraft: The Mountain is niche in the sense that knowledge of the game is almost required to comprehend the book’s descriptions of video game mechanics. But with over 238 million total copies of the game sold, there is certainly a broad enough existing fanbase to latch onto Mojang’s literary venture. Fans young and old, building worlds solo or as a team, will find something to enjoy here when they’re ready to trade off clicking a virtual sword for turning a printed page.