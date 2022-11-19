Metropolis

“Metropolis,” by B.A. Shapiro. Algonquin Books, 2022. 368 pages, $27.95.

Who would have thought that a novel about a storage warehouse in Cambridge, Massachusetts, could be even readable, much less thoroughly engrossing? However, B.A. (Barbara) Shapiro’s latest novel is one of the most captivating stories I have read in a long time.

“Metropolis” focuses on six characters, who do not initially even know each other but who all have some connection to the Metropolitan Storage Warehouse (“Metropolis” for short) in greater Boston in pre-COVID 2017-18. The connections they develop with each other over time make fascinating reading and help each character to grow in sometimes surprising ways.

