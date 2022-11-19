Who would have thought that a novel about a storage warehouse in Cambridge, Massachusetts, could be even readable, much less thoroughly engrossing? However, B.A. (Barbara) Shapiro’s latest novel is one of the most captivating stories I have read in a long time.
“Metropolis” focuses on six characters, who do not initially even know each other but who all have some connection to the Metropolitan Storage Warehouse (“Metropolis” for short) in greater Boston in pre-COVID 2017-18. The connections they develop with each other over time make fascinating reading and help each character to grow in sometimes surprising ways.
Warehouse owner Zach Davidson has a shady past but is trying to make a (mostly) honest go as the new owner of Metropolis. He throws himself wholeheartedly into each new project of the moment.
His office manager Rose Gentilini is a mostly conscientious employee but also not averse to breaking a few rules to help needy others and herself to make ends meet. For example, she has taken kickbacks to allow some people to live in their storage units.
Marta Arvelo is a Venezuelan immigrant working on her doctoral dissertation. Unfortunately she is currently undocumented due to her not mastering the complex intricacies of immigration law. She is currently being pursued by ICE and is basically hiding out living at Metropolis with no one to help her.
Liddy Haines is a wealthy middle-aged woman terrorized by her abusive husband but not wanting anyone, even her teenage children, to know about that. She has tastefully furnished her storage unit as the “safe” home she sadly does not have with her husband. Over time, she develops critical support, maybe even love, in some of the Metropolis folks, who end up having a huge impact on her life.
Serge Laurent is a gifted but troubled street photographer who has paid Rose to open up storage units for him to photograph. He strangely disappears partway through the book, leaving his precious photographs for others to find.
Jason Franklin is a brilliant former corporate lawyer now practicing out of a makeshift office in his storage unit. He has a chance to be kind and really help people at Metropolis, things he could never do at his corporate job. As such, he is a godsend to some of the other characters who need legal services or just a trusting friend.
The author develops these characters with subtlety and complexity. All are flawed but are largely good people at heart. Somehow Shapiro has us deeply caring about these characters. Time and again, we see one coming to the critical rescue of another in life-changing ways.
In a sense there is a seventh character, the warehouse itself. Shapiro pictures this so vibrantly that readers can almost feel themselves walking through its dismal corridors, only to be shocked by a storage unit decorated better than most people’s homes or offices. Rarely have I pictured a novel’s setting so clearly in my mind.
The precipitating tragic event, first reported on page 1 but only gradually revealed in its complexity, consists of a man falling down a defective elevator shaft at Metropolis and desperately clinging to life afterwards. It may have been an accident or an attempted suicide or murder. Although only one character was acquainted with the victim, this event ends up affecting most of the characters, usually in life-changing ways. Seeing how they interact and support each other is fascinating reading. There are numerous twists and turns of the plot that will surprise you.
Although there is some tragedy, even death, in this story, it is in the larger view a tale of multiple minor triumphs by ordinary people over various kinds of adversity. This wonderfully creative tale deserves a wide audience. Shapiro is the author of previous novels “The Collector’s Apprentice, “The Muralist,” and “The Art Forger,” which I now have on request from the public library.
Richard Harris is a professor emeritus of psychological sciences at K-State.