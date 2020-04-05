With most of the world staying home to slow the spread of coronavirus, a lot of people are looking for movies and TV shows to fill some extra time. The Mercury staff compiled a list of things they’ve watched during the quarantine.
“Sunday in the Park with George”
For musical lovers, I recommend checking out a filmed version of the original Broadway cast of “Sunday in the Park with George.” I watched this on Hoopla, a streaming service I accessed with my Manhattan Public Library card.
This show earned Stephen Sondheim the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and is inspired by the painting “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grand Jatte.” Sondheim imagines a story for the real-life artist, Georges Seurat, as he works on the painting, and for Seurat’s fictional grandson. It’s less well known than many musical films, making it a fun discovery for musical fans.
-Kristina Jackson
“The Circle”
If you are a reality television fan like myself, “The Circle” on Netflix is perfect to watch while staying in.
The show follows several eccentric individuals, each isolated in their own apartment, who choose how they will portray themselves on social media as they compete for $100,000. Some of the people stay as themselves, while others use other people’s identities in hopes of winning that cash.
The players in The Circle actually never come into contact with the other players face-to-face, except through communicating online through chatting. The show has very lovable characters and packs a punch of excitement that keeps you on the edge of your seat throughout the series.
-Hailey Dixon
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
This Amazon Prime original series hasn’t won Golden Globe and Emmy awards for nothing. The show follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel (played by Rachel Brosnahan), a housewife who lives a cushy life in Manhattan, New York, during the late ‘50s and early ‘60s.
Her “picture perfect” lifestyle is upended when her husband leaves her for another woman, and Midge turns to roasting him in front of an audience to cope.
What follows is a sharp and witty comedy, punched with painfully awkward flops and complicated familial and romantic relationships, as Midge navigates a new career as a standup comic. The beautiful period sets and costuming only add to my appreciation of the show. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has already been renewed for a fourth season, and I, for one, can’t wait for its return.
-Savannah Rattanavong
“Malcolm in the Middle”
When I was in middle and high school, my brothers and I would spend our summers watching and rewatching “Malcolm in the Middle.” It was maybe because the chaos and struggles they faced on a daily basis reminded me of our family, but no matter the difficulties, they always got through, just how I hope we’ll be able to do in this situation.
Fun fact: the show creators joke that Malcolm’s family has no last name, but a first season episode calls them the Wilkersons. I like the idea that they are any family and any last name better, though. It’s currently streaming on Hulu.
-Rafael Garcia
“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”
Have you been looking for a documentary that features a murder-for-hire plot, polygamy, failed political campaigns, amputations, cult-like activity, a cold case, drugs, a lawsuit, federal cooperation, a fire, explosions, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), death threats, big cats, and the world of private zoos and sanctuaries?
If so, this is the documentary for you. Even if you have a passing familiarity with Joe Exotic and the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, it won’t fully prepare you for the twists and turns with this seven-episode documentary, streaming on Netflix.
-Bryan Richardson