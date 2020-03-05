Manhattan Arts Center’s production of Jaclyn Backhaus’ genre-defying, kinda historical account, “Men on Boats,” was slated for a two-weekend, six-show run, but “cast illness” cancelled two of the first three (including the one I had tickets for), so sadly, as the final performance was Sunday, my commentary is of necessity post-hoc.
Still, for what it’s worth, I do hope you managed to fit this MAC production into your schedule, if only to witness a truly striking Grosh Hall spectacle. I can’t say it’s the best theater I’ve ever seen there, but it’s certainly among the most splashy and riotous spectacles that MAC’s small black box has ever attempted to contain.
Because what it purports to offer is a cheeky, whimsical, updated and remodeled but partially documented reenactment of the three-month geographic expedition of 1869 led by the one-armed John Wesley Powell down the hitherto uncharted Green and Colorado rivers, straight through the heart of what we now call the Grand Canyon. Pretty ambitious, what? Mighty dangerous. Hair-raising, and according to some (including some of its members), hare-brained.
Right off, on entry, you find yourself enclosed in a gorge between canyon walls of impressive ruggedness through which you can’t help seeing the river rushing past rough boulders thrusting up through the torrent (kudos Kathy Voecks and set construction crew). Once the perilous trek begins, thanks to Brandon Jansen’s sound design, you hear the roar of the waters as well.
As for the motley all-female cast portraying the 10 doughty explorers who man (and I do mean man) the four fragile barks on this crazy voyage of discovery, every member makes her creditable contribution to sustaining both the physical stamina and the spiritual will to carry on. It is a true team effort, even in its most virulent moments of dark resentment and spiteful recrimination.
So there’s lots going on to watch and intermittently, in the breaks between adventures and misadventures on and in the water, some good speechifying (drawn from Powell’s journal) to listen to, and there’s the known record of the progress of events to function as storyline. But as for plot, we’re pretty much stuck with what the data gives us. The script doesn’t actually try to find any special meaning in the string of scenes.
Moreover, the scenes themselves are typically short, snapshot episodes with little or no causal linkage between them, so that the sequence of events is simply an extended series of “and then” episodes connected only by implicit chronology. We know, because it’s history, that the expedition was successful, which means that we can anticipate a triumphant outcome, but it also eliminates the suspense of uncertainty.
The epiphany at journey’s end when the surviving mariners gaze in silent wonder up into the heavens above them gives us onlookers a cathartic moment to share with the cast. And it’s a moment made possible in large measure by the all the rigors, real and pretend, the entire cast has endured to bring us through it all.
In particular, though only technically first among equals, the two leads, Jessica Weaver as Powell and Penny Cullers as William Dunn, formed the force and bond that kept the boats afloat and moving ever forward. And Director LaVonne Canfield controlled the overall flow with a steady hand.