Writing songs has not been so easy for John Mellencamp. And even if one could try to write a song describing this man of music and mystery, it would be almost as complicated as himself.
Some of his early songs have a homegrown flavor, of teens growing up in the heartland, experimenting with sex in the back seat of a car; of hard-working people, brow-beaten as they labor on the farm or in a factory.
In “Mellencamp,” biographer Paul Rees introduces us to John Mellencamp, who was raised by his father’s firm hand and his mother’s artistic soul.
Back in the 1980s, I remember listening to some of Mellencamp’s provocative and humble ditties. “Jack and Diane” was one that played over the radio frequently. Others had a catchy or curious melody, such as “Small Town,” “Ain’t Even Done with the Night,” “I Need a Lover,” “Lonely Ol’ Night,” “Hurts so Good” and more. For me, it was a time to snap my fingers or clap and sing along with John.
I liked these songs and many others that he continued to compose in his 50s. They seemed more thoughtful, polished and mature. I could relate to the pain and irony of isolation and the need for companionship. He must have felt lost, not only as a composer, but also as an individual who studied people and knew first-hand how hard they struggled to make ends meet.
In this biography rich in folk music, rock ‘n’ roll idols, and history of the Heartland, Rees informs readers that Mellencamp’s heart will always lie in the small town of Seymour, Indiana, where he grew up, got into fights with his friends and enemies, learned how to take a stand, and fell in love with his guitar. For young Mellencamp, it was girls, cars and music, and not necessarily in that order. From childhood on, Mellencamp wanted to have his way, which was the “only” way.
To say that Mellencamp had (and has) a tendency to resort to stubbornness is an understatement. I found Mellencamp’s temper disturbing. It was difficult for me to decide if I could defend Mellencamp or take his side with every argument. Would I be willing to follow his orders as he would bark them at me like a junkyard dog, the manner in which he often treated members of his band?
Then again, I felt pity for him. The fights he had with his father practically brought me to tears. One fight during his younger years was so severe that I understand why the adult Mellencamp is so unpredictable: charming one moment, then ready to ball his fists if anyone offends him. He was quick to fire band members, then show mercy in re-hiring them, only to fire them once more. Many left on their own but some came back because they liked his style of music.
Through the years, Mellencamp earned the hashtag, “the Little Bastard” by both those who loved him and those who despised him. He’s not a very tall guy, but he can be intimidating: wearing shades that hide his penetrating stare, or sauntering into the studio like a gunslinger entering a saloon. His yelling alone could be a constant annoyance for his friends and certain family members.
Yet, somehow, Mellencamp is considered a genius by some of his peers (Bruce Springsteen, Bob Seger, and Billy Joel are a few). Mellencamp delivers believable records. He knows how to pitch good ideas to different musicians, and learns how to control record executives who did drive him crazy in the beginning. He finally got in touch with trustworthy agents who freed him from lawyers and binding contracts.
Mellencamp never approved of having his identity tampered with in any fashion. At the start of his career, record executives gave him the name John Cougar Mellencamp. Supposedly, they thought that adding Cougar to his name would increase record sales and give Mellencamp a more mystical, sexual appeal. Later, he managed to get them to drop the “Cougar” from his name. The way in which some of these contracts were conceived is so incredible that it’s amazing that Mellencamp didn’t stay broke from the very start and for the rest of his life. He has bombed, then recovered well financially.
Through the years Mellencamp also has endured much physical and emotional pain. He almost died in a motorcycle accident. Even after that horrible agony, he refused to wear a helmet. Instead, he’d put on a piece of Tupperware, a silly sign that demonstrated his distaste for motorcycle helmets. His spina bifida surgery exempted him from the Vietnam draft. And his dyslexia continues to keep him writing at a slow pace, attempting to flush out the perfect words to his songs.
His relationships with women are often rocky. Married three times, then divorced, he sometimes finds it hard to have a truly happy and long-lasting love life. His children generally love him, referring to their dad as “colorful” and “confusing.” He simply doesn’t know how to be fully affectionate, even though deep down he cares about family.
As if he didn’t have enough problems, Mellencamp suffered a heart attack at age 42. Stress could have contributed to it, but it was largely brought on by his smoking four packs of Marlboros daily. Old habits, especially the nicotine ones, are tough to break. He is acutely aware of what he is doing to himself, but he continues to smoke to this day. Fortunately, though, he detests drugs and alcohol and doesn’t approve of having them around him, his friends, and his family at any time. However, his smoking habit does not seem to detract from his performance with other musicians.
Mellencamp has performed with Willie Nelson, Neil Young, Bob Dylan and other musicians in more than 35 Farm Aid concerts. Sometimes he will give free concerts in support of farmers or for racial equality, particularly for African-Americans and Native Americans.
It is not easy being John Mellencamp. He is his own boss, ornery as ever, but totally devoted to the poverty-stricken, the less fortunate in the job market, the lonely and misunderstood. In many ways, Mellencamp is the misunderstood outlaw, a liberal in a fairly conservative nation, and a rebel with many causes.
In addition, Mellencamp has been praised for his artistic endeavors. He often makes time to paint in the studio. At one stage in his life, it looked as if painting and gallery shows would take priority over his music. But that was only a short separation. With Mellencamp, there is always something meaningful to write and sing about.
Mellencamp has aged as we all do. Some gray now streaks his black locks, and his voice cracks during conversations and while singing on tour. Mellencamp’s awards are numerous, but it’s his music that still captures the hearts of his fans, even now that he’s 71.
There will always be a song for Mellencamp to write. It could be about injustice, about following a dream, or about being apart from loved ones or finding love after years of searching. His compositions will always find a home in someone’s heart long after the critics and doubters think he is washed up.
Carol A. Wright is a K-State graduate and freelance writer living in Winfield.