Writing songs has not been so easy for John Mellencamp. And even if one could try to write a song describing this man of music and mystery, it would be almost as complicated as himself.

Some of his early songs have a homegrown flavor, of teens growing up in the heartland, experimenting with sex in the back seat of a car; of hard-working people, brow-beaten as they labor on the farm or in a factory.

Tags

Recommended for you