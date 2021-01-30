Just because people are spending more time at home doesn’t mean they can’t have adventure.
Tickets for “Sleep Squad” are now available for purchase on the McCain Auditorium website, and Jennifer Weber, co-creator and director, said she hopes the show offers a chance for kids to make their own home more magical.
“This is a great way for them to start to think about dreams, magic and adventure,” Weber said.
The show features three episodes, which can be viewed separately or in one 45-minute piece, designed to be part of a bedtime routine. It stars Lilli Cooper as the Dream Queen, pilot of the spaceship Ariem. Cooper originated the role of Sandy Cheeks in “SpongeBob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical” and was nominated for a Tony Award for her role in “Tootsie.”
Each video is a different “mission” that aims to help kids connect with their dreams and imagination. The Dream Queen speaks to viewers directly, giving instructions and guiding them into other children’s dreams. Weber said she hoped this would make kids think about the things they dream about.
“The whole thing has a sort of back and forth feel, so it doesn’t feel like you’re a passive viewer but actually like you’re on this adventure,” she said. “This is really about an experience you participate in.”
One ticket option includes a “Dreamtime Kit,” a package shipped to the home with props to engage more deeply with the video.
“It will make it much more interactive,” Weber said. “It will come right off the screen.”
The project was developed during the coronavirus pandemic, and in developing “Sleep Squad,” Weber said the team wanted to create a way to have a new experience even though kids might be stuck at home.
“I wanted to create something that would be unique to help break up the days, and to take your room and make it extra magical,” she said.
She said it was an opportunity to get kids to imagine the world outside their four walls and understand that even though they might be at home, that doesn’t mean they can’t have fun. Thinking about dreams like they do for “Sleep Squad,” Weber said, can spark creativity.
“It’s a fun way to get into a creative mindset,” she said. “It’s important for all of us to think creatively and dream big and not feel limited by the spaces we’re in at the moment but to think beyond.”
Parents can participate too, Weber said, and encourage their kids to imagine the stories told in the videos. It can become part of a naptime or bedtime ritual for the whole family.
“It’s something really fun families can do together,” she said. “Parents can be part of creating the magical environment for their kids. I think there’s a lot of fun conversations to be had about dreams and the crazy things we all dream.”
Weber said the process of filming the videos was unusual because of the protocols put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Crew members wore masks and were tested for the virus before working. Rather than doing a costume fitting, Cooper tried on three sizes of a costume at home and picked which one fit best.
“There were so many little extra details to make sure everybody’s safe,” Weber said.
She said some people look back at their childhoods and wish they still had the same creativity and imagination they did when they were young, and it’s important to keep that alive in kids.
“It’s more fun to think about things from that place of innocence,” Weber said. “The longer we can hold onto that the better.”
‘SLEEP SQUAD’
Tickets for Story Pirates’ “Sleep Squad” are available at mccain.k-state.edu. A video-only ticket is $35. A ticket for the video plus the “Dreamtime Kit” is $50. The kit will be shipped to a home address and includes a dream journal, a sleep mask, stickers and a star projector. The video can be watched unlimited times for two weeks after purchase. Tickets can be purchased until Feb. 21. More information is available on the McCain website or at storypiratessleepsquad.com