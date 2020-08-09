Although one might argue that there is hardly a dearth of good British murder mystery writers telling stories set in the early 20th century, an excellent new one has come upon the scene. Although Lynn Brittney has written children’s and young adult fiction, nonfiction and dramas for almost 30 years, “Murder in Belgravia” and “A Death in Chelsea” are her first adult novels. She is also the mother of PBS’ “Grantchester” actor Tom Brittney. These books are part of what she calls the “Mayfair 100 Mysteries,” named after the phone number used by her sleuths in their London headquarters. These books are distinctive in that the “detective” is actually a delightful and diverse group of amateur and professional male and female sleuths.
Both stories are set in London in mid-1915, months after the start of World War I and about the time the glory-seeking and flag-waving had worn off and the true toll of the suffering had set in. These are not at heart war novels, although the conflict is always there in the background. One consequence of the “war to end all wars” was that most of the young and middle-aged men are absent off at the front. Those who are left behind are usually very old, injured in prior service or deemed “unsuitable” for health reasons. This dearth of available testosterone has necessarily opened up new avenues of work for women.
The first book, “Belgravia,” opens with the discovery of the murder of Lord Murcheson, possibly by his wife or someone else in the household. Lady Harriet is so distraught she is unable and/or unwilling to talk to any male police or medical personnel. Chief Inspector Peter Beech realizes the need for more female police and medical workers in a time when those occupations were largely closed to women. He convinces his superior to covertly allow the formation of a mixed-gender group of crime fighters with particular skills in dealing with women. This ensemble that he forms is the crew who investigates and solves Lord Murcheson’s murder in “Belgravia” and the murder of notorious gossip columnist Lady Adeline Treborne in “Chelsea.”
The members of Beech’s group represent an amazingly talented and likable group of sleuths who work very well together and are a joy to read about. They include Dr. Caroline Allardyce, a physician employed at the Women’s Hospital, and Victoria Ellingham, a widowed lawyer who has not been able to find a job in her field because of her gender. Both are old friends of Beech’s, with Victoria having once turned down a marriage proposal from him some years ago. Victoria’s society mother, Lady Maud, also becomes an informal part of the team and offers her underused mansion as team headquarters. From the police side, Beech recruits widower Arthur Tollman, who possesses an unusually good memory and three young adult daughters, and Constable Billy Rigsby, of impressive youth, height and attractiveness to the opposite sex. He is often the willing brawn to Tollman’s, Beech’s and the women’s brains. Particularly in the “Chelsea” book, Billy’s mother Elsie and aunt Sissy informally join the group, playing delicious parts in sting operations to catch the bad guys.
The group works very well together, with the women knowing their way around high-society folks and Billy and his family inhabiting the grittier side of London. Seeing how the group works together makes delightful reads. Brittney’s adept writing brings many plot complexities and will surprise you in many place with its twists and turns. She also has diverse classes and social groups having to interact in interesting ways that might not have been possible before the upheaval of the war.
Although I would suggest starting with “Belgravia,” because that goes into detail about the formation of the group, the minimal exposition needed is offered in “Chelsea.” The mysteries in the two books as are completely independent, however. We can only hope that these represent the beginning of a long and delightful association of this uncommonly talented and likable group of sleuths. I look forward eagerly to a third volume.
Richard Harris is a professor emeritus of psychological sciences at K-State.