Only in America can a Black orphan from the Jim Crow South become one of the country’s most iconic intellectuals. Jason Riley, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute who writes for the Wall Street Journal, has just authored “Maverick: A Biography of Thomas Sowell,” an unabashed tribute to a man of courage, brilliant intellect, fierce independence and scholarly integrity.
Although subtitled as a biography, Riley’s book is a profile that details Sowell’s ideas rather than his personal life. His life and experiences are dealt with only in relation to his ideas as set forth in his books, syndicated columns, scholarly journal articles and personal letters.
Sowell credits his two years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War with setting him on the path to achievement and success. With the benefit of the G.I. Bill and his intellectual skills, Sowell studied at Harvard and Columbia University, and then earned a doctorate at the University of Chicago.
At Chicago, Sowell studied economics under Milton Friedman and George Stigler, both future Nobel Prize winners who became Sowell’s intellectual mentors. Their intellectual approach, their integrity, their analytical rigor and their skepticism toward the intellectual fashions that come and go appealed to Sowell. He also took a course at Chicago taught by Friedrich Hayek, the author of “The Road to Serfdom,” a brilliant warning in 1944 about the dangers of socialism.
Riley devotes a chapter in the book to Sowell’s experience in the 1960s and 1970s as a professor at Rutgers, Howard and UCLA. Sowell became disillusioned with what was happening in academia. He became frustrated with “student militancy and spineless administrations, as well as with the fact that race and gender and class had become such central preoccupations in student scholarship and faculty tenure decisions.” Even now, Sowell notes that nothing much has changed in higher education since then, and in fact has gotten much worse.
He left to join the Hoover Institution on the campus of Stanford University, where he could do research and write. He has been there ever since — researching and writing on economics, race, culture and public policy. Riley comprehensively examines Sowell’s ideas as set forth in his most important books: “Knowledge and Decisions;” “Ethnic America;” “Civil Rights: Rhetoric or Reality;” “The Economics and Politics of Race: An International Perspective;” “Preferential Policies;” “A Conflict of Visions;” “The Vision of the Anointed;” “The Quest for Cosmic Justice;” and a trilogy of books on culture — “Race and Culture;” “Migrations and Cultures;” and “Conquests and Cultures.”
Riley describes Sowell as an empiricist who tests ideas, theories, and conventional wisdom by subjecting them to rigorous examination using facts, data, and experience. In each of his books, and in all of his writings, Sowell demonstrates his unyielding commitment to empiricism, evidence, and facts. And most admirable to Riley is the fact that Sowell was willing to stand independent of establishment black leaders and their white liberal benefactors. His conclusions and beliefs outraged those who believed that all blacks must speak with one voice — a liberal, progressive voice. Sowell pointedly criticized this chorus of people for praising diversity but demanding conformity of speech and thought.
He was and remains a maverick, and Riley devotes a considerable part of Maverick to placing Sowell among a small coterie of Black conservatives that have, over many decades, questioned liberal orthodoxy. He introduces some of Sowell’s forbearers, such as George Schuyler and E. Franklin Frazier, his contemporaries like Walter Williams and Shelby Steele, and a younger generation of thinkers and writers such as Glenn Loury and Stephen Carter. They all shared a similar message in some form or another to the Black community, and they were all marginalized by the civil rights establishment and race hustlers, targeted by liberal critics, and ignored by the mainstream media. What was the cardinal sin that made them a pariah among the civil rights activists and their left-leaning academic colleagues? Sowell explains it thus: When you want to help someone, tell him the truth; when you want to help yourself, tell him what he wants to hear. For years, Sowell has accused the Black establishment of not being willing to publicly confront the uncomfortable truths about the conditions that plague so many in the Black community today.
Sowell, like Frazier decades before him, refused to accept the assumption that economic, educational and social disparities between races were due solely or even mostly to racial discrimination. Instead, his empirical research demonstrated that cultural values, social capital, and human capital — skills, work habits, saving propensities, attitudes toward education and entrepreneurship were the more dominating factors in explaining disparities.
Sowell’s decades of empirical study led him to oppose affirmative action for Blacks and any kind of racial preferences, to oppose government programs that disincentivize individual Black advancement and entrepreneurship, to oppose the current policy advocacy of Black Lives Matter, to oppose calls for reparations from white Americans because of slavery, and to oppose the fashionable move for “equity” instead of legal equality.
This is the truth Sowell has spoken to the Black community: “What matters most is a group’s self-development undertaken on their own initiative, to which there are no shortcuts.” Riley underscores the fact that Sowell has long believed that the most significant impediment to achieving equity is not racism, but the breakup of Black families and the absence of Black fathers. This has destroyed the social and human capital necessary for any culture to survive. He has long advocated that responsible parenting is the foundation for prosperity in any society and is an absolute and essential prerequisite for narrowing and ultimately eliminating the racial inequality gap in America.
Riley effectively conveys Sowell’s disappointment with the state of intellectual thought in America. He believes the intellectual class has taken up permanent residence in a metaverse of its own utopian fantasies. Almost every public policy pushed by this class because of its intellectual snobbery has been a disaster for the country, yet no one is held accountable. Sowell believes that the intellectual class has been an unmitigated catastrophe for America because it has created most of the more serious problems our nation faces and then provides policy recommendations that make the original problem much worse.
George Orwell believed that there were some ideas so absurd that only an intellectual could believe them, and William F. Buckley once quipped, “I would rather be governed by the first 2000 people in the Boston telephone directory than by the faculty of Harvard.” Sowell echoes the same thoughts of his fellow intellectuals. Dozens of YouTube videos of Sowell being interviewed or participating in panel discussions with other academics are available that demonstrate his willingness to engage in bold and unsentimental assaults on liberal orthodoxy.
I have long admired Thomas Sowell — he is a national treasure and one of the best Americans of his generation. And in Maverick, Riley has captured the real essence of just how intellectually honest this man has been, making him one of the best Americans of his generation. He is in his 90’s now and will soon depart this world, but hopefully his legacy of intellectual rigor and courage will persist in later generations and help foster common sense solutions to our self-inflicted and seemingly intractable problems.
Bob Funk is a retired U.S. Marine and a retired high school principal.