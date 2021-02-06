Curt Herrman of Manhattan has a ritual for good luck whenever he watches a Kansas City Chiefs football game.
“I have an authentic full-sized helmet, and I set that on the couch with me,” Herrman said. “I always touch the helmet right before every offensive play. ... And everybody has to stand when the Chiefs are on defense.”
A lifelong Chiefs fan, Herrman said he thinks it’s common for adults to like the teams they liked when they were kids. In that sense, Herrman said he was lucky.
“I was 9 years old when the Chiefs won Super Bowl IV; that’s when I really caught the fever,” Herrman said.
Herrman recently achieved a world-record designation with his collection of Chiefs-related memorabilia through the Official World Record Association. He’s also applied for recognition from Guinness World Records but hasn’t heard back.
With 642 pieces collected over a span of 50 years, Herrman’s collection began with an old Franklin football adorned with the Chiefs logo.
“That’s when they stole my heart,” Herrman said. “My dad was a Chiefs fan, although he wasn’t quite as rabid as I am. ... I always enjoyed watching football games with my dad, so that was kind of the beginning.”
Herrman, a Manhattan-Ogden school board member, said one of the questions he received from the group that certified his world record collection was whether all of his pieces were officially licensed Chiefs items.
“I have 47 autographs, and 42 of them are just prints from posters people have signed,” Herrman said. “That’s why the record is for Chiefs-related memorabilia. … I also have some folk-art type pieces, like a standing floor lamp made from horseshoes.”
He even has Chiefs tattoos on each of his biceps.
One of Herrman’s favorite pieces in his collection is an old Christmas card from the Chiefs, signed in part by Lamar Hunt, Jim Schaaf and Jack Steadman. Herrman said that trio helped to establish the American Football League in 1960, and later coined the term “super bowl” when referring to a championship game between the AFL and the National Football League, or NFL.
“That’s one of my favorite pieces because it’s kind of ground zero for the AFL,” Herrman said. “It was innovative.”
Herrman said he also cherishes his figurines of various players over the years that sit among his other memorabilia. You name it, he probably has it: a Chiefs clock, Chiefs cookie jars, Chiefs door mats, a Chiefs trash can, a Chiefs bird house.
He keeps his items arranged in his basement in what he calls his “Chiefseum,” a collection that has an insurance value of $30,000.
Herrman said he had a rule for adding items to the Chiefseum: Never buy any piece of memorabilia featuring current Chiefs players.
“What ends up happening is they play for the Chiefs for a while, then leave for another team,” Herrman said. “I’ve made an exception though, as I do have Patrick Mahomes things now.”
Herrman said a second Super Bowl win for Mahomes would springboard him to “greatest of all time” status. He does not usually offer predictions on the outcomes of games, as they can turn around and be bad luck. However, this time Herrman said he had a prediction of the Chiefs winning, 38-24.
“We’re not going to shut them out, but we score every time we get the ball,” Herrman said.
Herrman said he will not have a large watch party for safety reasons, but he said his son and a close friend will join him to watch the game.
“My son has watched every game with me for the last 15 years; he has moved to Nebraska, but he’ll be home to watch this one,” Herrman said.
Herrman said if the Chiefs were not playing, he would have to act as a host for guests and serve food and beverages. This time, there will be no mass refreshments.
“While the Chiefs are playing, we will be focusing,” Herrman said. “There won’t be any food provided, as there won’t be any time to set it up and eat while the game’s on.”
Super Bowl LV kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, with Mahomes and the Chiefs facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.