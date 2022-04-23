Many Manhattanites know KelLee Parr from his three previous books on his mother’s having been born at The Willows Maternity Sanitarium, her successful search for her mother after decades of separation, and of other stories associated with The Willows. A couple of years ago, I heard him give an interesting presentation on these matters at the public library, sponsored by the Riley County Genealogical Society.
“Mountains of True Peace” is more autobiographical. As they were completing their undergraduate study at Kansas State University in the late 1970s, Parr and his good friend Randall Loucks decided to volunteer for missionary service abroad with the Mennonite Central Committee. Loucks was Mennonite from Hesston and wanted to go to Bangladesh; Parr was Presbyterian from Delia and wanted to go to Bolivia. They ended up together in Guatemala on a three-year assignment as agricultural missionaries. This book is Parr’s memoir of the first nine months of that experience.
The book opens with a dramatic event that occurred well into this period. Parr is awakened by a young boy speaking K´ekchi´ — one of the more than 20 indigenous (Mayan) languages in Guatemala. The boy’s sister has gone into labor in the remote village where the young men are working and he has come seeking Parr’s help. With this attention-grabbing opening, Parr leaves us in suspense as he tells the story of how he and Loucks volunteered, were selected, went through training in the United States, drove two pickup trucks through Mexico to Guatemala, and spent the next several months preparing for and beginning their service.
Their in-country preparation consisted primarily of language study and initial contact with the small settlement where they intended to work. They first tackled K´ekchi´, living with K´ekchi´-speaking families in Carchá, a town north of the capital, Guatemala City. Carchá is in an area called Alta Verapaz (“Mountains of True Peace” in Spanish), from which the book gets its title. After gaining some proficiency in that language, they were sent to Antigua (the “ancient” capital southwest of Guatemala City) for several weeks to learn Spanish.
One of the features of this book that makes it engaging and enjoyable to read is the detail with which Parr describes his experiences, the people he encounters, and his foibles of operating in a foreign culture. He vividly portrays the discomforts of incessant rain in the wet season and of riding on a “chicken bus” jam-packed with people as well as chickens and other livestock. He frequently inserts his own thoughts and emotions, in italics, adding further to the richness of the narrative.
The imagery is so vivid it is easy to forget that he is describing experiences, feelings and observations from four decades ago. He mentions that he kept a journal and wrote letters home to his family. I assume that these resources helped him to recapture much of the detail and sense of adventure found on every page.
Parr makes frequent reference to the poverty and difficult living conditions, especially among the indigenous people with whom he lived and worked. A civil war was going on at the time but Parr and Loucks felt relatively safe in their area. Parr notes some of the historical roots of the country’s wide wealth disparities and civil conflict, including the United States’ role in overthrowing the democratic government of Guatemala in 1954. In one of his few references to the present, he notes (p. 109), “Today as immigrant refugees are coming to America to try and escape to a better life, it should make Americans stop and look in the mirror before casting stones ....”
The book includes about 20 pages of photographs, mostly of the American and Canadian missionaries and the Guatemalans with whom they lived. Although the 39 chapters have titles, there is no table of contents or index. A map of Guatemala would also have been helpful, to locate spatially the many cities, towns and smaller localities mentioned in the narrative.
I thoroughly enjoyed “Mountains of True Peace” and am happy to recommend it to others. The book is available at Claflin Books and online from Amazon and other outlets. Parr’s earlier three books are available at the Manhattan Public Library, and I assume this one will soon be also.
William L. Richter is professor emeritus of political science and former associate provost for international programs at Kansas State University.