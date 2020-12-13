In a time of uncertainty, here is one thing we know for sure: there are gorgeous light displays around Manhattan this holiday season.
If you’re hoping to look at twinkling lights, perhaps while listening to some Christmas music and drinking a hot chocolate, The Mercury has you covered with a list of places to go; there are several areas throughout town boasting beautiful homes and businesses with lights.
One great place to start is 4701 N. Dwight Drive. This is one home you won’t want to miss.
Decked out with inflatables, this home offers a show from 5 to 10 p.m. every night, said homeowner Teri Barton. Lights are synchronized with jolly holiday music — 12 songs to be exact.
It took Teri and her husband, Michael, about four or five days to complete the entire decoration of the house. The couple started decorating the house two weeks before Thanksgiving.
“We thought this year was good to get it up early,” she said.
Teri said the house has received a lot of positive feedback from neighbors and visitors.
“We just hope that it brings people joy,” she said. “We do it for everybody around us.”
Downtown is another great place to cruise to take in the glittering lights on the historic buildings and trees. Katie’s Way, at 720 Poyntz Ave., is especially glitzy, with snowflake-shaped lights and some that look like dripping icicles. The trees along Poyntz along downtown shimmer at night, and it’s fun to see people sitting out on the new outdoor dining platforms.
You can’t forget to visit Blue Earth Plaza, which offers a large sparkling tree, a lighted walkway and music. The large tree in front of the Fairfield Inn is also aglow with multicolored lights.
On the way to Aggieville, take in the homes with subtle twinkling lights and wreaths on 14th Street. Once in Aggieville, look at the bright purple tree at Triangle Park, a Colorado spruce. Lights affixed with stars are strung along the park.
The Sharingbrook subdivision offers pretty lights right at the beginning of the subdivision. Don’t forget to take in the lights along Walden Lane, in the Northview and Butterfield areas.
There’s a snowman figure at 420 Stone Glenn Drive, with blue, gold, red and green lights as well as a lighted wreath. Another great area of town to visit to look at lights is 2206 Alta Drive and around that area.