What do you get when you combine Christian faith, romance, relationships, heartbreak — and mixed martial arts? Perhaps that is not the most typical combination, but for one local Manhattan author, it has helped create an entertaining debut novel.
“After She Falls” is the first published book of Manhattan resident Carmen Schober (although she has published sports fiction in Witness magazine and “Hobart Pulp” and has been an active blogger). She earned a master’s degree in English literature and creative writing from Kansas State University. In addition to being a novelist, Carmen describes herself as a wife, full-time mother to two daughters, an avid boxer and “Rocky” enthusiast.
In fact, I couldn’t help but think of the movie Rocky as the book reached its penultimate finish.
The general story arc is a familiar one, but the mixed martial arts element adds an extra dimension. The book begins with a young woman named Adri (sounds like Adrian from Rocky) who is in crisis. We learn that Adri had been a local hero as an up-and-coming mixed martial artist in her small Pennsylvania town. She had been trained as a mixed martial artist by her uncle, befriended another young fighter named Max and was poised for a professional fight career before being lured away by another man. He promised to take her away from the small town life for the bright lights of the big city. They married and gave birth to a daughter, but her husband descended into alcohol and abuse. She shamefully severed her relationships back home and ended her athletic career.
As the book begins, Adri and her daughter Eva are driving in the car after yet another blow-up with her husband. They encounter a random church and enter, where she hears these words from Scripture: “Out of my distress I called on the Lord; the Lord answered me and set me free.”
Adri decides that she and Eva must return to her old hometown and rebuild her broken life. In doing so, she is reunited with her old friend Max, who has opened an athletic training center. A romantic spark rekindles between the two, but they resist the relationship.
As noted, Adri had turned her back on her burgeoning mixed martial arts career due to her tumultuous relationship with her husband. Max also had renounced his successful career as a coach for boxers and fighters. He opened a training center instead. He remains a sought-after coach but refuses all such entreaties — including the (literally) seductive approach of glamorous fighter Gemma Stone. Max resists Gemma and eventually enlists Adri to teach classes at his training center.
Adri endures all the heartbreaks of being a young mom, a single parent, and a part of broken relationships. She enters into a new training regimen, grows in her faith and comes to believe she could enter the ring again as a mixed martial artist. With Max’s help, she chooses to rebuild her confidence and career.
Complications emerge between Adri and her romantic and athletic rival Gemma Stone, her ex-husband and daughter, her co-workers and especially with Max. Adri enters a professional mixed martial arts tournament and is the underdog of every round in which she competes, including the climactic finish against – who else? – Gemma Stone.
This unusual combination of romance, relationships and the blood and pain of mixed martial arts makes for an entertaining first-time novel. Carmen Schober has shown herself to be a gifted writer. As another author wrote, Carmen Schober “delivers a knockout debut.”
Ron Wilson lives near Manhattan.