Summer is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean people can’t enjoy one final picnic as the season switches to fall.
Grab a basket, a blanket and head to the park, whether that’s City Park or CiCo Park, for a perfect lunch or snack to enjoy with friends or family.
Before leaving though, prepare these three taste-tested and approved dishes to ensure a pleasant picnic. Grab some fruit, veggies and favorite drink to round out the meal.
Club sandwiches
Serves six, two sandwiches per person
Ingredients
1/4 cup melted butter
1 clove garlic, pressed
1/2 teaspoon dried parsley
12 pack Hawaiian style sweet rolls
Good quality deli ham, turkey and cheddar cheese
6 slices bacon, cooked
Lettuce
Avocado slices
Mayonnaise
Directions
Add garlic and parsley to melted butter in a small bowl. Set aside.
Keeping rolls attached to each other, slice in half horizontally. Brush both sides with butter. Place them on a baking sheet and broil just until golden brown and toasty.
Layer ham, turkey, cheese, bacon, lettuce and avocado on the bottom slice of the rolls.
Spread a layer of mayonnaise on the other half of the rolls.
Place the top layer on, and cut into individual slider-sized sandwiches. Place a cocktail toothpick in each sandwich to help them stay together while cutting if needed.
Recipe adapted from Lovely Little Kitchen.
Tortilla pinwheels
Serves 10
Ingredients
8-ounce carton sour cream
1 package cream cheese, softened
1 4-ounce can of diced green chiles, well drained
1 4-ounce can of chopped black olives, well drained
1 cup grated cheddar cheese
1⁄2 cup chopped green onion
1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder, to taste
5 10-inch flour tortillas
Directions
Mix all of the filling ingredients (everything but the tortillas) together thoroughly.
Divide the filling and spread evenly over the tortillas. Roll up the tortillas. Tightly wrap individually in plastic wrap, twisting the ends.
Refrigerate for several hours. Unwrap and cut in slices, approx 1/2” thick.
Recipe adapted from Food.com.
Southwest Corn Dip
Serves 6-8
Ingredients
2 (11-ounce) cans Mexicorn, drained
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup sour cream
Three bunches of green onions (remove tops and white parts) sliced
1 (4.5-ounce) can green chilies, diced
1/3 cup of jalapenos (jarred), chopped
8-ounce package of shredded Mexican blend cheese
Tortilla chips for serving
Directions
Combine all of the ingredients and place in the fridge.
Let sit for 12 hours. Serve with tortilla chips after chilled.
Recipe, originally called “Crack Dip,” adapted from An Affair from the Heart.