There is possibly no place on Earth more inimical to life than Antarctica. The high winds, constantly fracturing landscape, sunless months and beyond sub-zero temperatures make mere survival a feat. In the late 1800s, the race was on to be the first to reach the Poles. The North and South poles were known about for a long time, but trudging the hundreds of miles through mountainous, crevasse ridden, snow drifted barren wastes had thus far proven impossible to explorers.
Adrien de Gerlache, a Belgian sailor, wanted to change that. Though we don’t understand it now, saying back then that a Belgian wanted to make a first in the world of sailing is like saying today that a southern boy from the Louisiana bayou wants to join the Royal Moscow Ballet. Belgium had virtually no Navy. If the English hadn’t done it, Belgium wasn’t going to either.
But cobble together an expedition he did after years of persistence, though he found it impossible to staff with all Belgians (he barely made half, and many of those he had to fire). With the expectations of the press hounding him all the way, de Gerlache felt all the more honor bound to make his homeland proud.
The Belgica made it to Antarctica, and when faced with a choice of turning back or heading full steam south, de Gerlache chose to go south and thus knowingly doomed the crew to a winter stuck in a frozen hell.
They survived but only by a combination of extraordinary heroism, luck, divine intervention and a scene of a ship sailing through compressing ice that Hollywood would be proud to call its own.
The cold of Antarctica is one thing, but it is manageable, and was so even back in the 1800s. The darkness is another thing. The Belgica’s doctor discovered just how important the sun is and how tortuous an entire month of darkness is to the human body, mind, and soul. Insomnia, listlessness, agitation, paranoia, hopelessness and madness resulted.
It is mentioned in “Madhouse at the End of the Earth” that accounts of expeditions that go well rarely sell well. Even expeditions achieving what was thought to be impossible that run efficiently never sell as stories. I suppose it is fortunate for writers then that there were so many polar adventures that went poorly and the story of the Belgica is no exception.
I loved reading this book, but I’m a sucker for books about explorers, especially polar ones. The title is perhaps a tad overwrought, it’s not like all the guys went insane, most didn’t, but I can forgive that.
The narrative is centered on three central characters: Adrien de Gerlache de Gomery, the Belgian commandant; Albert Cook, the American doctor, photographer, and ethnologist; and Roald Amundsen, Norwegian first mate and explorer extraordinaire.
Each of the characters brings a different flavor to the story and each is worthy of a book in their own right (luckily, each published a memoir of the adventure). There were many more men on the ship but the book would have lost a lot of focus had it tried to be a more even account.
This story is a fascinating parallel with the story of Shackleton and Endurance. Both are about Antarctic expeditions gone wrong and harrowing escapes. But the differences between the two in terms of leadership, decision making, and expertise are stark. It is impressive Shackleton’s crew made it back. It is a miracle that de Gerlache’s did.
If you’ve read about Shackleton and enjoyed it, I guarantee you’ll enjoy this book. If you haven’t, may I direct you to “Endurance: Shackleton’s Incredible Voyage” by Alfred Lansing. First published in 1959, it is an enduring, if you will, classic in nonfiction and is still read today for good reason.
I wholeheartedly recommend “Madhouse at the End of the Earth” by Julian Sancton. I’d only give caution to people who don’t want to read about men killing seals and penguins, because they ate a lot of them and even used the corpses in an ingenious fashion later.
Aaron Pauls is an assistant funeral director at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.