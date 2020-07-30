The story of siblings working through resentments will be the Manhattan Arts Center’s first stage production since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” will open on Friday at the Larry Norvell Band Shell in City Park. Cast and crew have had to take extra precautions, including moving to the outdoor venue and acting in masks, but they are excited to get back in front of an audience.
“It’s special for theater finding out it’s something we can do,” said director Donald Davis. “It’s something that is possible.”
In this comedy, movie star sister Masha comes to visit her siblings, Vanya and Sonia, after the death of their parents. Vanya and Sonia had spent years caring for their elderly parents, and the arrival of Masha and her boyfriend, Spike, turns their world upside down and brings up old rivalries.
“Now that (Sonia’s) parents are gone she realized she never really lived,” said Alicia Willard, who plays Sonia. “Seeing her sister come home is an extra stab in the heart. It’s a reminder of success and happiness and that she didn’t get to do that.”
The cast wore masks during rehearsals and had to track what they touched, so they could wipe it down. Most, but not all, of the performers will wear masks during the performance. The city’s mask mandate calls for masks to be worn outdoors in public if social distance of at least 6 feet can’t be maintained.
Willard said the masks created a new acting challenge in terms of conveying emotion.
“We got used to being able to act with each other only seeing the top of half of our faces,” she said.
They also had to take social distancing into account, including a change to how Masha and Spike interact. The pair are newly dating in the show, but there’s no kissing for actors in the coronavirus era.
“We had to have a fun work around for that,” Davis said. “We can’t have people swapping spit right now.”
The production actually had one person test positive for the virus and had to halt rehearsals until the person completed a quarantine and they knew it was safe to resume. No one else tested positive, but cast and crew did have to adjust to the interruption.
“Nobody else got sick, but it was something we had to get through,” Davis said.
The process has been difficult, but Willard said they are grateful to be able to do live theater again.
“It was really hard when everything had to be canceled,” she said. “It was a big blow, especially for those of us it’s either a livelihood or a great passion.”
Although the performance might look different from what the audience is used to, Davis said it was encouraging to know there was a safe way to get back on stage.
“It’s special for theater finding out it’s something we can do,” he said. “It’s something that is possible. The Zoom plays are fine, but there’s no replacement for live theater.”
“Vanya and Sonia and Sasha and Spike” will be performed at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Aug. 7 and 8 at the Larry Norvell Band Shell in City Park.
Tickets are available at manhattanarts.org or by phone at 785-537-4420. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for military and $10 for students.