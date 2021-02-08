Editor’s note: The Mercury is writing about love stories in place of the weekly Our Neighbors profiles during February.
Forming a relationship during the height of the pandemic laid the groundwork for solid communication and trust for Eddy Gonzalez and Mason Swenson.
“I feel like it has to make our relationship just that much stronger,” Swenson said.
Gonzalez, 29, and Swenson, 25, met in March 2020, right after the country essentially went on lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus. They met on Grindr, which describes itself as a dating app for gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.
“I don’t know if that’s very romantic, but it’s the truth,” said Gonzalez, who is originally from Miami, Florida.
At first, Gonzalez, area coordinator for student development in housing and dining services at K-State, was looking for something serious while Swenson, a native of St. George and a para at Rock Creek Middle School, was looking for something more casual.
They talked for a couple weeks and then met after that. There was almost nowhere the couple could go to because of the statewide stay-at-home order.
“So he came over to my place, which was risky, but it (turned out) fine, obviously,” Gonzalez said.
During the pandemic, the couple faced unemployment, isolation and quarantine periods. Gonzalez said these were both individual and relationship struggles.
“You just have to be a lot more honest, too,” he said. “If you have to quarantine, you have to say like, ‘Sorry, babe, I have to quarantine for two weeks.’ So there’s a lot of honesty and trust that goes into it.”
When Gonzalez went back to Miami in May, Swenson realized he didn’t just want a casual relationship. He wanted to take the next step and said he was ready to be exclusive. Gonzalez said the time apart brought them closer together.
The things they enjoy doing together include cooking, playing board games and video games. They each have a dog — Tobey and Finn — and enjoy walking them together.
“Any time that I’m staying over or he’s staying over at my house, the dogs are with us,” Swenson said. Gonzalez and Swenson usually spend the weekends together.
Swenson said he loves his boyfriend’s eyes and his confidence. He said that Gonzalez has been instrumental with helping him deal with anxiety and depression.
“I definitely lean on him quite a bit,” Swenson said. “I try and be very honest with him about how I’m feeling and how I’m doing.”
Gonzalez said he admires Swenson’s ability to make friends and make people feel comfortable in any situation.
“I think he is a good friend,” Gonzalez said. “He’s good at making friends. He’s a lot more social than I am.”
Next week, Gonzalez turns 30 on Valentine’s Day. The couple plans to eat at Wine Dive to celebrate his birthday. The two actually saw each other in-person for the first time on Valentine’s Day last year during the K-State Drag Show.
They look forward to the time when they can go on typical dates out and about.
“There’s a lot of things that a normal couple would do during a normal time that we don’t do,” Gonzalez said. “So I think we’re looking forward to when we can do some of those more typical, normal things. Normal dates.”
Gonzalez and Swenson also look forward to visiting Miami. Gonzalez, who is Cuban, said he looks forward to introducing Swenson to the beach and his favorite restaurants. Gonzalez’s parents moved to the United States from Cuba when they were 19 or 20 years old.
“That’s probably the next step for us, meeting my family,” Gonzalez said. They said they haven’t discussed marriage at this point.
Additionally, Swenson has a goal to remodel a school bus, what he calls a “Schoolie,” to live in it. He said he’s looking for something that’s more affordable.
“So building the Schoolie is significantly cheaper and I can pack it up and go wherever we want to go, whenever we want to go,” he said.
Swenson and Gonzalez said the community has been good to them.
“A lot of people are really encouraging and positive,” he said. “So I think that’s special about Manhattan. Not that there’s no fear; sometimes there’s fear around that, but I think that’s positive because a lot of people have treated us very similar to how you’d treat a straight couple. So that’s been really good to see, helpful for us.”
Gonzalez said he does not want to be closeted in a relationship.
“I want to hold my partner’s hand in public,” he said. “I want to kiss them in public and not hide the fact that we’re in a relationship, so Manhattan’s been pretty good to us in that way.”