Editor’s note: The Mercury is publishing love stories in place of the weekly Our Neighbors profiles during February.
Dan and Haley Milligan have a habit of doing things in the month of June.
It was June 12, 2020, when the couple got engaged. They were married on June 12, 2021, and if things go according to plan, they’ll welcome a baby boy around June 12 this year.
“You could say we found each other to be hospitable,” Haley Milligan said.
The Milligans met in 2015 while they were studying hospitality management at Kansas State University a few years ago. Haley, 25, said she worked at a hotel in high school.
“People traveling intrigued me, like where they were going and what for,” Haley said, “and I always wanted to be meeting new people, and maybe help them.”
Dan Milligan, 38, said he grew up with a vision of owning his own business.
“My grandparents owned their own businesses over the years, so I knew from them that I also wanted my own thing,” Dan said, adding that he figured out what he liked and didn’t like through working several different jobs in the hospitality industry.
In January, Dan and Haley Milligan became sole owners of Fats Bar in Aggieville. Dan had been a partner in the business since 2014. They both have full-time jobs in addition to the new business; Dan is a landscape foreman at Rothwell Landscape in Manhattan, and Haley works as a marketing generalist at HCI Hospitality in Manhattan.
Haley said she handles the bookwork for Fats while Dan “handles everything else.” A Manhattan native, Dan said he loves everything about his hometown, while Haley is originally from Hays.
“I was actually a diehard KU fan, but I converted once I came to K-State,” Haley said. “I love Manhattan.”
Haley graduated from K-State in 2017, and she said she struggled with the transition from being a college student to a young working adult in the Little Apple.
“I was nervous about not meeting my significant other, so I started trying to get more involved in events around Manhattan,” Haley said.
Haley said the age gap between her and Dan wasn’t a concern because of their friendship that began in class at K-State.
“I like to joke that Dan is a child at heart, while I’m an old soul,” Haley said. “People say they can’t tell (our age gap). We were friends for so long, our love developed from that over about three years.”
Dan has a 4-year-old son named Jackson from a previous relationship; Jackson lives in Texas with his mother and stepfather.
Dan said he was not “actively looking” for a relationship after his son was born.
“I didn’t ever think Haley and I would become a couple,” Dan said.
“Things work out best when you least expect it,” Haley said.
The Milligans had their wedding at University Christian Church, and the reception was at Colbert Hills Golf Course. Haley said they love to play golf together, and Dan is a former high school golfer.
Haley said to maintain balance in life and love, they make Wednesday night their date night.
“We want to make sure to have that time to focus on each other and make each other a priority,” Dan Milligan said. “Even with a kid on the way, I think we’ll still do that.”
They’ve already decided on a name for their son.
“His name will be Maverick,” Haley said. “I feel like we’ve overcome a lot this year, in terms of balance for our lives. A baby is another adventure.”
The Milligans also have a dog named Toby. Dan said they feel ready for their own child.
“We talked a lot about it, and having a baby was definitely in our plan and direction,” Dan Milligan said. “We have our son and have been through a lot of good experiences with him. … Now we’re expanding our family.”
The Milligan family will be an active one, as the couple enjoys fishing and kayaking on Tuttle Creek Lake in their spare time. Haley said she “cannot sit down.”
“I tried to get her to sit and watch classic movies with me,” Dan said, “but it didn’t work.”
“I just can’t sit still,” Haley said. “I think that drives Dan nuts. But he can’t really multitask, so it’s kind of even.”
“If I’m on my phone, multitasking can be very difficult,” Dan said in laughter. “But Haley is absolutely perfect.”