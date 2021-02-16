Susan and David Mitchell’s relationship started with a splash.
In 1956, when Susan was 9 years old, she met up with friends to ride bicycles to the swimming pool at City Park. They were by the deep end when a boy, David, pushed Susan into the water.
Both had just finished their fourth grade year at Bluemont Elementary, but they had never met. When they returned for fifth grade that fall, they were in the same class. Susan said they were “sweethearts” in fifth and sixth grade, and David bought her a “diamond” ring. Then, they entered junior high and drifted apart a little for a couple of years.
“He had to be Mr. Smarty Pants and not talk to me anymore,” Susan joked.
But they started dating during their junior year at Manhattan High School and will celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary in May.
“I liked him all the time, from the time I saw him,” Susan said.
After their marriage in 1967 and the birth of their first daughter, they soon built the home they reside in to this day on acreage along Wildcat Creek. Their daughter Natalie Barbee, who lives in Topeka, said it has always been the gathering place for the extended family, including her and her sister, Elizabeth Irby, who lives in Liberal.
Susan said their two daughters, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren have always enjoyed spending time outdoors together on their land, sharing activities like fishing and biking.
Barbee said it was a special place to grow up because her father and grandfather had built it themselves and constructed a unique home where she and her sister and cousins could fish, play in creeks or skate in the winter.
“They put their heart and soul into that house,” she said.
Irby said even living hours away, she still thinks of the house as her home and her grown children like to go there, too.
“It’s a small house, but it’s still welcoming and a place we like to go to,” Irby said.
Susan said their children and grandchildren gave them a book of memories for their 50th anniversary, and she enjoys reading back their thoughts on the home and the family.
“I pick it up and read it sometimes,” she said. “Even though I’ve read them 10 times, it’s still fun to read.”
Both of the Mitchells’ daughters also have been married for decades, and Barbee said her parents were amazing role models for how to treat a significant other.
“That’s with respect and love and always be supportive of that person whether it’s easy times or hard times,” she said.
Irby agreed that her parents helped to show her what a passionate, supportive relationship looks like.
“They instilled that in me, that you support one another,” Irby said. “They might argue, but they were still side by side.”
Susan said her first piece of advice for couples to last would be to be there for each other in hard times.
“You want to make sure you’re willing to take care of them because you never know how life is going to go,” she said.
Barbee described her parents as “always together” and said they were always loving, forgiving and patient with each other.
“I can count on one hand the times I can remember them being upset with one another,” she said. “I always knew they loved each other.”