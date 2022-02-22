Editor’s note: The Mercury is publishing love stories in place of the weekly Our Neighbors profiles during February.
Gina Snyder said when she first met her husband, Steve, about 12 years ago, she thought he was “the cutest thing I’d ever seen in my life.”
“He still is, actually,” Gina said. “Sorry to be gross about it, but he is.”
Snyder, 51, is the executive director of Downtown Manhattan, Inc. A native of Newport Beach, California and Manhattan High alumna, she said she moved back to Manhattan in 1998 and met Steve around 2010.
After starting to date a couple of years later, Gina and Steve Snyder were married Sept. 25 last year in Florida in Gina’s parents’ backyard. The couple share a love of outdoor adventures like hiking, camping and kayaking.
“We just really enjoy each other’s company,” Steve said. “We had a really good friendship and did a lot of things together.”
Steve owned Brown’s Shoe Fit when they first met, and he said when Gina stopped in the store to introduce herself it was “like an angel walking in.”
“She walked in wearing a white sundress, with her bleach blonde hair,” Steve said. “I thought, ‘Man, I have to get to know this girl a lot better.’”
Steve, 40, said he fell for Gina “hook, line, and sinker,” but that she “kind of denied” their mutual attraction for a while.
“I was trying to stay professional,” Gina said. “That, and he’s younger than me. Back then he was 29 and I was 40. I felt like it mattered back then anyway. … He needed to grow up, I needed to get rid of baggage. It just took time, and that’s where the 11 years came into play.”
This is the second marriage for both. Gina has a 27-year-old daughter, Kassidy, from a previous relationship. She said Kassidy and Steve are “super close.”
“Steve never had children of his own, but he does consider Kassidy to be his daughter,” Gina said. “It meant a whole lot. … She’s walked me down the aisle. She’s stood up for me.”
Steve said Kassidy even helped orchestrate his plan to propose to Gina.
“It was an interesting dynamic for me, getting together with Gina and she already had a teenage daughter,” Steve said.
Gina said after she and Steve were officially named husband and wife, Kassidy joined them in a circle, where they all held hands.
“We had our own little group ceremony, and the officiant made us a family,” Gina said. “It was just kind of a cool thing for us to become an official family now. We’ve acted like a family unit for quite some time, but this was sort of a symbolic gesture. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”
Gina said when she met Steve, she was “trying to survive” as a single mother, so she wasn’t thinking about how their friendship was progressing into something more.
“When it did happen, I was like ‘whoa,’” Gina said. “I didn’t know that it was going to happen. In fact, it took family members to tell me that it was happening, because I was like, ‘No, he doesn’t like me like that.’”
Steve said he, too, wasn’t paying close attention, as he was trying to stay afloat running a business. Gina said it was a “natural progression” of their friendship into a relationship.
“It wasn’t for a lack of attraction, but it wasn’t planned,” Steve said. “Plus, women like their shoes, so she bought a lot of shoes over the years.”
After 12 years in retail, Steve said he was burned out and needed a change. He is now a landscaper in the parks department at Riley County Public Works.
“I’ve always enjoyed working with my hands,” Steve said. “I wasn’t happy being in retail, and I didn’t know that at the time. Without her, I probably would still be in a job I didn’t like. Really, I’m kind of a different person now.”
Gina said she’s glad they didn’t rush into a relationship.
“We took the time to grow up and get to really know each other really deeply,” Gina said. “We’re two peas in a pod, for sure.”
She said Steve “makes me laugh so hard” every day with his comedic timing. Steve said their humor is what’s held them together as a couple.
“Marry a person you can laugh with,” Steve said.
“But not at,” Gina said.