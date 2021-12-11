Music and writing fiction are among the most creative endeavors that some among us are particularly accomplished at. Most people, who are simply happy to derive some pleasure in listening to music or reading a book, often overlook the creative impulses of the songwriters or authors that produce such works. In many instances, I am even more interested in why and how a song or novel was written, and what inspired the songwriter or author to write what he or she did.
John Lennon said that he was inspired to write the song “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds” when his 3-year-old son Julian showed him a nursery school drawing that he called “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” depicting his little friend Lucy Williams. Lennon later said, “I thought that’s beautiful. I immediately wrote a song about it.” Sometimes it is as simple as that; however, getting a thought or idea for a song or story from the attic to the ground is a laborious process for most artists and writers.
“Looking to Get Lost: Adventures in Music & Writing” by Peter Guralnick is a cultural history of 20th century America as seen through some of its most influential artists. Guralnick is clear in the prologue to his book that it is about creativity and the imaginative impulses that drive so many of the people he profiles to express themselves in such a particular and individuated manner.
Guralnick has been a prolific writer of the American music scene for decades. With his two-volume work on Elvis Presley and subsequent biographies of Sam Cooke and Sam Phillips, he established himself as an insightful devotee of rock ’n’ roll, blues, soul and country music. Thus, he has always been particularly fervent about music that transcends categorization. Although he has written often about music rooted in the American South, he seems to prize most of all the intuitive individuality and creativity that distinguishes artistry regardless of genre.
Looking To Get Lost is a fascinating anthology of creative artists. Guralnick profiles a range of singers, songwriters, producers, novelists and luminaries. Throughout the course of his lengthy career, he interviewed all the people he profiles, with the exception of the great blues singer Robert Johnson, and with many he developed life-long friendships. Several of the artists profiled are the legends — Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, Eric Clapton, Bill Monroe, Merle Haggard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Tammy Wynette and Chuck Berry.
The real treasures though are the more obscure singers: Lonnie Mack, Dick Curless, Delbert McClinton, Joe Tex, Solomon Burke, Howlin’ Wolf and Willie Dixon. There are also interesting portraits of two authors relatively unknown to the public, Lee Smith and Henry Green. And for good measure he includes a profile of Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis Presley’s long time manager. Guralnick’s love for their music and writing, and the circumstances that caused them to endure many hardships and setbacks, emanates from every page that he writes about them.
However, I found the most interesting profiles to be the ones on songwriters that may be unknown to music lovers but were of critical importance to the careers of so many singers. Doc Pomus, whose most recognizable songs to older readers include “Save the Last Dance for Me,” “This Magic Moment” and “A Teenager in Love,” wrote for Ray Charles, The Drifters, Elvis Presley and Fabian. Crippled as a child, unsuccessful as a blues singer, he nevertheless became one of the music industry’s most legendary songwriters. The same goes for Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, who wrote such songs as “Hound Dog,” “Kansas City,” “Charlie Brown,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “There Goes My Baby.”
Rather than end with the traditional bibliography or discography, Guralnick finishes the book with what he calls “Fans’ Notes.” He simply riffs on his favorite books, articles, recordings and YouTube clips for every artist. This unconventional bibliography is just as interesting as the chapters.
Guralnick has written an engaging and entertaining account of American musicians prominent in the last half of the 20th century. Most of these artists would agree with Jerry Lee Lewis and Sam Phillips in suggesting that their music, loosely categorized as rock ’n’ roll rock, could not be branded. Their creativity and the music it produced was a synthesis that could only have come about in the South, whether it was taken from its gospel roots in the church, or the blues of the Mississippi Delta, or country, or honkytonk. Guralnick believes it was the greatest music that has ever been produced, which is debatable for sure.
However, the book holds a deeper meaning — one that should not be lost on the reader. Guralnick believes that this artistic creativity is the expression of the most idealistic of democratic notions — that it represents the most significant, influential and long-lasting integration of both class and race that our country has been able to best manage.
All these artists were united in the breadth and conviction of their democratic view, but not in a political sense. Guralnick is clear that none of the people he wrote about ever voiced their aesthetic views, their views about art or music or self-expression, in anything but purely democratic terms in that every one of them listened with their ears wide open, all of them expressed their admiration, often in the most expansive of terms, for their acknowledged peers and predecessors, irrespective of genre, irrespective of class or color. They simply appreciated the purity of creative expression.
Watch on YouTube the Rolling Stones introduce the blues singer Howlin’ Wolf to the Shindig audience in 1965 and then sit scattered at his feet, watching in rapt worship as the Wolf, with his hulking 6-foot-6-inch frame and intense glowering stare, sings “How Many More Years,” a song Led Zeppelin would later turn into “How Many More Times.” With Billy Preston on the piano accompanying the Wolf and the venerable bluesman Son House also in the audience the Stones are paying tribute to a few of the founding fathers of rock and roll, certainly an act of humility from a young band not later known or appreciated for that quality. Then watch Johnny Cash, at the very end of his life, as he sings “Hurt” by Nine Inch Nails. You will understand exactly what Guralnick is writing about in Looking to Get Lost.
