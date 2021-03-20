While Angie Fryer, 80, admitted she has been lucky to not have particularly struggled during the pandemic, arguably one of the hardest parts for her has been missing out on her growing grandchildren’s milestones.
“I’ve been sad about some things, and one of them is our grandkids growing up,” Fryer said, choking up a bit. “Our youngest grandson turned 13 last summer, and his voice has changed. He’s taller. I can see the pictures, but that’s hard.”
The pandemic has meant missed birthdays, graduations, games, holiday gatherings and more, a loss that’s been amplified for elders, who are at higher risk for developing severe COVID-19 symptoms.
Angie and her husband, Tom Fryer, 80, live in one of the independent living cottages at the Meadowlark Hills retirement community, the largest in the Manhattan area.
After the first person in Kansas, a 70-year-old-man who lived in a long-term care facility, died after contracting COVID-19, Meadowlark closed its campus to visitors on March 13 and later began screening everyone who entered the campus for symptoms. Like other facilities, Meadowlark also increased its cleaning frequency in buildings and limited public gatherings.
Nursing homes and other long-term care centers across the country responded similarly, but even so, the virus ravaged facilities, killing more than 150,000 residents and employees in the U.S. and accounting for more than a third of all virus deaths since last spring, a New York Times database reported.
Meadowlark has largely been spared from the worst effects of the pandemic, though it has reported a few COVID-19 related deaths of its residents and a former outbreak. Its residents credited its leadership and COVID-19 response early on in the pandemic, as well as its employees, for helping mitigate the impact on them.
Betty Grubb, 92, said she’s never felt unsafe at any point or that she was in dire need of actual necessities. She said Meadowlark did well in providing alternative activities to residents to try and help stave off boredom, like through virtual fitness classes or mind exercises and games in its regular newsletters. They’d also take care of grocery shopping for residents and perform contact-free delivery at their door, personally check in on residents and provide other resources if people felt isolated.
“Personally I think that I was really more well satisfied than some people might have been because I kept busy,” Grubb said. “I didn’t have any trouble finding things to do. I love to read, and I did a lot of reading. I visited with friends over the phone. My children who are all away in the Northwest, they were all very attentive and called me often. After a while, we did a little Facetime, Zooming, that sort of thing. That was fun and that helped. The one thing that I missed the most was having transportation.”
During periods of more eased restrictions, Grubb said some of the things that kept her from feeling too cooped up was being able to occasionally pick up groceries with friends — just being able to go to Walmart became an activity she no longer took for granted — or go to club meetings off campus.
“I never did feel really lonely any more than I do normally because I would just call somebody or somebody would call me,” she said. “I think I made the best (of the situation) as well as anyone.”
Grubb said though she and her children regularly talk over the phone, she hasn’t been able to see them since her 90th birthday party almost two years ago.
She said she looks forward to seeing her daughter in April, who initially planned to visit her last year and ended up changing her flight three different times.
With more people in the U.S. being vaccinated weekly and with President Joe Biden directing states to make coronavirus vaccines available to all Americans by May, more people are feeling confident in venturing out. Meadowlark officials said Friday that more than 90% of its 350+ residents, as well as more than 70% of its staff, have opted to receive the vaccine.
“We’re planning for her to come no matter what now, and we’ll work with whatever’s going on at the time,” Grubb said.
Tom and Angie Fryers’ children and their families also live out-of-state in Oklahoma and Missouri, but with nearly all of them already vaccinated, they too tentatively plan to see each other on Memorial Day.
If they can get together for a family reunion in South Dakota in June, they said they also hope to spend their 53rd wedding anniversary at a cabin in Jackson, Wyoming, travel through Yellowstone National Park and spend the Fourth of July in Cody, Wyoming, with Tom’s sister.
“I think that’s the thing we do,” Angie said, “We hope. We can’t make definite plans.”
“We’ve been very cautious,” Tom added.
The Fryers said they haven’t been overtly impacted by the pandemic but at times, Tom said, he did sometimes feel restricted, though he knew it was for their protection.
Tom, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years, said he’s maintained his usual day-to-day routine out of habit, but during the height of the pandemic, he often tuned in via Zoom to meetings with organizations, like the Manhattan Rotary Club, or with old schoolmates.
“I find that very stimulating,” Tom said. “I was a member of a coffee group, I guess you could say, down in Aggieville at Bluestem, so now we’re doing that on Zoom. Got to maintain those connections.”
Angie said in the first few weeks of the pandemic, they tried to make due with the situation with their neighbors by having mini driveway parties.
“We had one neighbor, in fact, that took a can of green spray paint and made dots on the driveway so that we’d be six feet apart,” she said.
Angie said she and Tom occasionally would go out for drives, though they largely haven’t been out in public around others. They’ve both been fully vaccinated at this point as long-term care facilities were in the first phase of the state’s vaccination plan, but Angie said they still don’t have any intentions of, for example, dining inside a restaurant, until perhaps May. If anything, the couple said they are lucky to have each other as they realize others haven’t been as fortunate to have someone else in quarantine with them or been allowed to have visitors.
In early February, Meadowlark began allowing visitors for its independent living residents again. On Friday, it reopened its Kimball Avenue entrance and suspended use of its checkpoint station at its Tuttle Creek Boulevard entrance, also allowing scheduled visits to its licensed areas, like skilled nursing and assisted living. Even as things begin to slowly reopen, Angie said she’s come to appreciate a slower change of pace.
“I’ve changed because I’m dropping my ‘should’s, things that I should have to do or it’d be nice if I’d go to this or be on this board or that board,” she said. “I’m learning the world goes on just fine without me doing all that. I can read and I can work puzzles and I can sit out on my balcony. We (can) be with friends in a more casual way.”
In any case, the times in Riley County are starting to shift, if not gradually. In the county health department’s most recent report, the rate of positive virus tests versus total tests for the week of March 7-13 was 2%. And on March 13, Meadowlark residents had the opportunity to make up for lost time when the community hosted a catch-all holiday celebration. With New Year’s, Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween, St. Patrick’s Day and more all rolled into one, they could enjoy a variety of food, live entertainment and more importantly, socializing.
Even so, Grubb said it may be a while before she remembers that one day she won’t have to constantly be vigilant about COVID precautions.
“I’m just looking forward to ... getting used to a new freedom and respecting what we still need to do to stay safe,” Grubb said. “I’m just looking forward to not thinking about being very careful and all the things that we’ve had to do. I don’t want to hear the word COVID, I don’t want to hear the word pandemic.”