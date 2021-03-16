If you’ve been to a show at Manhattan Arts Center in the last couple of years, you’ve probably seen Audrey Artis.
Artis will appear in her 10th MAC production, “The Three Musketeers,” next month. Artis is a lifelong Manhattanite who has become one of the mainstays of the center’s shows.
Artis was born in Virginia but moved to Manhattan as an infant. She attended Woodrow Wilson Elementary and Eisenhower Middle School before graduating from Manhattan High in 2010. She earned a degree in theater from K-State in 2016.
Artis always enjoyed entertainment and storytelling, but she didn’t get into acting until high school. She said she was drawn to the idea of transforming into different characters.
“Acting lets you do a bunch of different things you wouldn’t normally do,” Artis said.
She performed in her first show at Manhattan Arts Center in 2018, when she was cast in “My Fair Lady.” One of her favorite characters was Walter in “Inspecting Carol” in 2018. Artis described her as the sarcastic “diversity hire” at a failing theater company. She said the character’s personality was similar to her own.
“I liked her because I was playing myself,” Artis said.
She also enjoyed portraying Mrs. Soames in “Our Town” in 2019, because the character was so different from her.
“My natural personality is very sarcastic, sassy, deadpan, so when I play someone who is the opposite I like it because it throws people off, which is enjoyable,” Artis said.
Brent Weaver has appeared in several MAC shows with Artis and said she offers a consistent strength.
“People gravitate toward her because she’s very calm and collected and consistent,” he said.
Weaver said that because MAC productions are cast with people who have full-time jobs outside of the show, it can be harder to find the time to prepare, but Artis is always dependable.
“She thinks so much in advance and is so prepared that you feel very comfortable,” he said. “You can tell you have someone to rely on on stage.”
Artis said the most challenging show she’s appeared in was probably “The Addams Family” in 2019. Artis was a member of the chorus, which stayed on stage for most of the show, and it also demanded more complicated dancing.
“It was really fun, but it was a lot of choreography,” Artis said. “I can dance, but it was a lot.”
She recently appeared in Shakespeare’s “As You Like It,” which she said was demanding because of the language. Artis had been in the show before, so the recent production was less difficult, but the first time was challenging.
“The first time it was difficult because Shakespeare is such a difficult language to understand,” she said. “You have to make sure you have at least a general knowledge of what you’re saying and portray it in a way the audience knows what you’re saying.”
The production had the added challenge of being performed in the middle of a pandemic, which Artis said created a strange environment. She said smaller crowds, masks and more distance between actors all made performances feel different.
“Some things you do, you naturally want to get closer to someone,” she said.
Outside of acting, Artis is still around stories, working at Manhattan Public Library as a circulation clerk and doing some writing of her own. She also enjoys watching her favorite actors like Viola Davis, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Bryan Cranston.
“A lot of actors I enjoy watching do different characters so you get to see different sides,” she said.