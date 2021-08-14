If you’ve eaten at Hillside Cafe long enough, you’ve probably heard the sound of a friendly whistle.
That whistle was a trademark of the late David Silva, who was loved fiercely not only by his family, but by the Manhattan and Riley County communities.
“He always whistled,” said Lourdes Silva, David’s wife. “So a lot of kids, they always called him the ‘Whistle Man’ or the ‘Bird Man.’ Actually, the ‘Bird Man.’ And he always promised them, ‘If you finish your dinner, you get a ring pop.’ So they always looked for him all the time.”
David died in February after testing positive for the coronavirus. Joe Silva, his son, and Lourdes spoke to The Mercury recently about their family member’s passing and the restaurant.
“It was tough,” Joe said. “There’s no other way around it. Juggling a small business and my own family — I mean I have a son that’s 9 years old — and then taking care of my father, it was extremely tough. I can’t even say that the light switch has turned off yet. I still feel that anxiety or that feeling that I have something that I have to do.”
When Joe initially heard about the coronavirus, he said his first thought was he didn’t want his dad to get it.
“I’m not lying, that was the first thing that popped into my head,” he said. “We made it almost a year after it had taken over the planet, done whatever it was going to do. They had just come out with the vaccination. Like anybody, and still now, nobody really knows.”
The first vaccines began to arrive in Kansas in December. It was at the end of January that Riley County began offering shots to anyone 65 and older, as well as first responders and teachers.
When David got COVID-19, he hadn’t been vaccinated. He died Feb. 9 at age 76.
“We all got (the vaccine),” Joe said. “We knew we were going to visit him. We were on the fence of getting it for him or not. Obviously, in hindsight, I wish we would have just done it the second it was offered. We don’t know. It might have helped, it might not have helped. We don’t know.”
David, born in Mexico City, was a loving father, husband, friend, chef and a volunteer firefighter for 20 years in Manhattan. His family moved to the United States when he was 4 years old. He attended Seven Dolors Catholic School in Manhattan.
His son said David was always up for an adventure. He followed Lourdes, then David’s fiancée, to New York City before they got married. The couple initially met in Los Angeles and got engaged after a month and a half, Lourdes said.
“I moved to New York and he followed me after that and we got married in New York there,” she said. “And he worked over there in the (LaGuardia Airport.) He was a chef. He was there for a couple years.”
Lourdes said her husband didn’t want to raise Joe and their daughter, Wendy, in a large city, so the family moved back to David’s native Manhattan.
Joe and Lourdes said they appreciated the community’s support following David’s passing.
“They care about us. We’ve been here for so long, and when he was really sick, they always asked for him,” Lourdes said. “They care about us. Actually it was kind of funny, one time it was so busy and we were running like crazy, we didn’t have enough help any way, so two of our regular customers, they said, ‘Don’t worry. We clean up tables for you.’ They picked up the dishes and they went and cleaned up tables. I was kind of relieved in a way. I mean, how can you say thank you to somebody? They didn’t care, they were just eating. But they said, ‘Don’t worry. We can eat later or whatever. Let us clean up the table for you. Don’t worry.’ So it was kind of really nice. So that’s what it’s all about.”
After his father died, Joe said everyone David had known came into the restaurant and expressed their condolences.
“All our customers would come in and just express to us, ‘I remember when he used to whistle all the time,’ Joe said. “’I remember when he would sit down and eat with us. He’d tell stories.’ All the kids liked him, he’d give all the kids candy and stuff like that. So I think that was like the bittersweet ending of it was that he was loved by the community. He actually touched people.”
Hillside Cafe, also known as Leo’s Hillside Cafe for David’s father and Joe’s grandfather Leo, started out in Ogden in 1962. Originally, Leo Silva sold hot dogs and hamburgers at the restaurant. He eventually added Mexican dishes.
“It became hamburgers and Mexican food, and we’ve always kept it that way,” Joe said.
When Leo retired in 1992 and moved back to Mexico, Joe’s parents, David and Lourdes, acquired the restaurant. In 2003, the Silvas moved Hillside Cafe to its current spot in Manhattan.
The Silva family helped build the railroads through Manhattan in the 1910s, Joe said.
“If you’re a townie, you know our name,” he said. “We’ve been here forever. We probably were one of the only Mexican families in Manhattan forever. I don’t want to say we were the first, but it had to be pretty close that we were one of the first Mexican families in Manhattan. And to this day, our family is pretty big. If you go to elementary schools here, or high school, you’re going to run into one of us, many of us.”
Joe said Hillside Cafe enjoys serving both old and new customers. He said half of the restaurant’s clientele have been eating at the restaurant for decades.
“We have a lot of people that have to come to eat with us and it’s become multi-generational,” Joe said. “The hardcore older people used to go to Ogden. They’d travel to Ogden. They’d drive from Manhattan to Ogden just to go eat.”
Joe said his father made friendships with all the customers who walked through the doors. He said Hillside Cafe would not be anywhere without the community’s support.
“We’re just trying to have a good time,” Joe said. “We don’t try to take ourselves too seriously. We’re not out there trying to be flashy. If people want to come and eat, they come and eat. That’s the way it is. But we would not be here if it wasn’t here for the community. We owe everything to Riley County and all the areas, Junction City, Wamego, everybody. They’ve always come behind and always helped us out and we gladly do it.”
Lourdes said she now runs into many people who knew her husband.
“Now I know a lot of people that he knew and they’re still asking for him anyway and (asking) how I’m doing,” she said. “It’s nice to know people care about you.”