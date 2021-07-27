At the end of World War II, thousands of veterans and their families streamed to Manhattan to make use of G.I. Bill educational benefits. Enrollment at K-State went from 2,206 in 1945 to 7,435 in 1948!
For the married couples, 100 trailers were set up on campus just west of the Military Science building. Called “Campus Courts” or “Trailer Town,” the 1946 Royal Purple said the vets even elected a Mayor and Counsel to help “keep the town running in order.”
For housing single men, old military cadet rooms in the east wing of Memorial Stadium was restored by bringing in bunks and lockers. Men were also housed at the southeast corner of campus next to Aggieville in a set of old Army barracks. Although the official name of the area was “Moro Village,” most people just called it “Splinterville.”
Although Splinterville’s same location had been utilized after WWI to house an influx of veterans, it was certainly not ideal. First of all, it was about the lowest spot on campus, and any large rain turned the ground between barracks into a shallow lake. The barracks themselves were old and…well…splinter-y. Poor insulation made them very cold in the winter and very hot in the summer, but at least they had running water and bathroom facilities. Quite an experience, I’m sure!
Dan Walter,
Aggieville Archives