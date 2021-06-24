In 1902 a Golf Club was formed to enjoy and promote golfing at a course created in the Manhattan City Park. In 1916 the Manhattan Country Club was formed.
Their first course was laid out in a hay field with tin cans as cups! By 1923 they had a full 18-hole course in its current location.
In 1930 the American Legion constructed an 18-hole golf course on rented land on top of Stagg Hill west of Manhattan, with fairways of natural buffalo grass. The Legion course had putting greens made of sand, and motor oil was often used to help keep the sand in place, both on the greens and the tee boxes.
In 1936 the Stagg Hill Golf Club purchased the course from the American Legion and started their own public golf course. In 1968 the Stagg Hill Golf Club moved to their current location in the Kansas River bottom just off Ft. Riley Blvd.
In 1994 Wildcat Fitness & Fun opened a nine-hole, par 3 course next door to Anneberg Park on the west end of Anderson Avenue. In 2000 the 18-hole Colbert Hills opened for business in the Miller Ranch hills west of Manhattan, offering professional level beauty and challenges.
See you on the 18th!
Dan Walter
Aggieville Archives