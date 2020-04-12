Easter, which typically draws some of the largest crowds to Christian churches, will look different this year, to say the least. Instead of packed pews of parishioners dressed in their Sunday best, most pastors will be preaching before a camera and maybe a handful of staff and other church leaders.
This has been the reality for many Manhattan churches for weeks now as they’ve closed buildings to public masses and moved services online because of coronavirus concerns. Whether through Facebook Live, streams on websites, YouTube or Zoom meetings, church leaders have turned to technology to keep in touch and share messages of hope with their members.
“It is really odd to stand up there (in a nearly empty room),” said Barry Dundas, senior pastor at First United Methodist Church. “Usually, whoever is helping with the service that is not doing anything at the time sits in one of the pews someplace, so it really is just a handful of people that you’re looking at. The funny thing is you tell a joke and there’s no laughter. When I tell a story, I like to read people and see if they’re going along with me. It is strange not to do that. It’s not something we were trained for.”
As public health officials discouraged large gatherings of people and major events were being cancelled in mid-March, First UMC decided to cancel in-person worship for its March 15 Sunday service. Dundas said it was the first time in his 30 years of ministry that he had to cancel worship on a Sunday morning. Shortly after, the church closed and canceled activities and meetings. It has continued serving its weekly community meals, though only on a to-go basis.
The church has continued to make services available on its Facebook page and the radio. Dundas said the church had just started recording services shortly before the pandemic became more serious in the area, so the learning curve to get used to managing the camera equipment didn’t take too long.
◊◊◊◊◊
On March 24, Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order that prohibited mass gatherings of more than 10 people. There were some exceptions to the order, including religious gatherings, as long as attendees could exercise social distancing.
On Tuesday, however, ahead of Easter weekend and after hearing reports that clusters of cases were linked to recent religious gatherings, Kelly extended the order to apply to churches and funerals. The state’s Legislative Coordinating Council overturned it a day later, arguing violations of religious freedom.
The Kansas Supreme Court on Saturday invalidated that revocation, saying the resolution failed to give the council the power to override the governor's order. It did not address whether the order infringed on religious freedom.
With or without the order, local pastors said it did not affect their Easter plans as they already planned for online sermons.
“For us, Easter service will look similar to what we normally would do,” Dundas said. “We’ll have the same Easter songs and we’re going to have a message that’s going to connect to the Easter story. It’s just not going to be with people in the sanctuary.
“(The scripture) reminds us there’s a saying about Easter,” Dundas continued. “It teaches us that the worst thing is never the last thing. The crucifixion may be the worst thing, but it doesn’t get the last word. The same thing with this virus. What we’re going through is tough … but it is not going to have the last word.“
Fr. Kerry Ninemire, pastor at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, said his church has been posting daily recorded liturgies since the Salina Diocese, which oversees the Manhattan parish, canceled public masses indefinitely on March 17. Throughout the Holy Week, the parish has been sharing some advice to help make it feel more personal to people practicing at home.
Though difficult, Ninemire said the decision to stop in-person masses was the right one to limit any possible contraction of the virus.
“We are at an ironic period when the best way for me to tell you that I love you is to keep a healthy distance,” he said.
The church also has been sending regular email updates and directly calling parishioners to keep them informed and help them adjust to the technical side of attending online masses.
Ninemire said he was surprised by the number of people watching mass on their digital devices and he’s received several positive messages from members thanking him for continuing to make services accessible.
He said some of the more uplifting moments during this time have been seeing how conscious people have been about others, such as acknowledging other people’s space at the grocery store or parishioners checking in on other members.
“God is more powerful than a virus,” Ninemire said. “It does not feel that way at times, but we have seen these periods before in history — not quite like this, but similar. And people, with God’s grace, have survived and even found meaning in it after the fact. This does not take away from the sadness or the fear, but God’s grace is more powerful than any moment.”
◊◊◊◊◊
Barry Park, pastor at University Christian Church, said he, too, has seen a better response than expected after moving services online.
“People are so hungry right now for hope, and the church has always been a beacon of hope to those in the darkest hours of our history,” Park said. “I am so thankful for technology allowing us to continue to bring hope to the hurting during a very difficult and uncertain time in the country and the whole world.”
Park said University Christian Church, which canceled in-person masses, gatherings and activities starting March 15, had already been headed in the direction of providing online services to people for a few years now.
Park said he’s seen viewings of sermons double or triple since going online-only. Before, the church typically averaged about 100 or 200 people in attendance at a traditional service, but Park now estimates there are about 500 to 600 people watching them online at a time.
Park said another example of positive feedback was when one of the youth leaders was unsure of how children would respond to virtual youth groups on Zoom. However, he said, kids who had never engaged in-person before felt more comfortable sharing with the group, and the session went late into the evening.
“I think it was a very wise decision (to cancel public services) even though it’s extremely hard on church bodies,” Park said. “Everything is about coming together and supporting one another. It’s (about) reaching out. It’s (about) all that we do. We’ve had to get very creative in how to bring people together.”
Though they work a little differently, the church has been trying to retain its usual groups and services, even by continuing its Baptism Sunday. Instead of being baptized in front of a crowd, people can share videos of themselves being submerged and baptized in tubs at home.
“I’ve been so thankful for the body of Christ throughout Manhattan and in the surrounding communities and how it’s unified the church, honoring obviously what needs to happen instead of fighting that,” Park said. “I’m thankful that they have understood the health side of things and that they have been willing to learn. … While methods change, the message never changes.”
Park and Ninemire both said the transition back into normalcy once the virus has run its course will be a slow one as some people may wait longer before returning to regular attendance.
“I don’t know that we’re going to be able to return real quick,” Ninemire said. “It’s not like all of a sudden the hurricane has passed. We’re going to gradually get back and some people probably won’t dare risk it for a while. ... I don’t know what (the church could do that) would be worthy of the moment, but maybe the best thing to do is be normal.”