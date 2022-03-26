The Lincoln Highway is probably better known to most readers as U.S. 30 or Interstate 80, the route that stretches from New York City to San Francisco via Omaha, Lincoln, Salt Lake City and other intervening points. The legendary road is central to this novel, but very little of the action takes place along it.
The story occurs in 1954, when Emmett Watson, 18, is released from a reform school in Salina, Kansas, and returns to his family farm in Nebraska. His father has recently died from cancer, the farm is foreclosed upon, and he decides to leave town with his little brother Billy, age 8. They find in their father’s effects some postcards from their mother, sent in 1946 when she abandoned the family. The cards were sent from towns and cities along the Lincoln Highway, ending with San Francisco. The boys decide to drive Emmett’s car west to see if they can reconnect with their mother.
First, however, they have to make a slight detour. Two of Emmett’s reform-school friends (nicknamed Duchess and Woolly) show up, and Emmett agrees to take them to Omaha to put them on a train to New York. Along the way, however, they “borrow” the car and head to New York, leaving Emmett and Billy behind. The slight detour becomes a long detour with many adventures along the way.
Early in the book, I had the feeling I was reading something like Homer’s Odyssey, a long tale of an attempt to reach “home” — in this case the boys’ long-missing mother — only to be blown off course with one adventurous encounter after another.
A little later, it became obvious that this comparison was not accidental. Emmett and Billy encounter an African-American veteran named Ulysses as they are riding the rails to New York to retrieve Emmett’s car. Billy carries in his backpack a book titled “Professor Abacus Abernathe’s Compendium of Heroes, Adventurers, and Other Intrepid Travelers,” and explains to their new companion the parallel’s between his life and that of his Homeric namesake.
Other historical and literary allusions abound in the book — some related to Professor Abernathe’s heroes, some to Shakespeare, some to Lincoln or other historical figures. I know I did not catch all of them, but I enjoyed the ones I did happen to notice.
This book also has some of the feel of Robert Pirsig’s “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance” — philosophical insights worked into a tale of travel across the United States. In this case, the insights reflect the perspectives of the various characters. The world is seen differently by Billy, Emmett, Ulysses, and elderly Professor Abernathe.
There are some quirky features to Towles’ writing style. There is no table of contents, the chapters are unnumbered, and each is titled with the name of the main character in that chapter. There are 10 numbered sections that represent the 10 days in which the action takes place, but they start with 10 and count down to one. The chapters titled “Duchess” and “Sally” (a family friend of Emmett and Billy) are in the first person, while all the others are in a narrative third-person voice. There is a lot of dialogue, but Towles avoids using quotation marks for any of it.
I found this book easy to read and difficult to put down. I look forward to discussing it with other people because I think they will see things and catch allusions that I didn’t. Towles wrote two earlier best-selling novels: “Rules of Civility” (2011) and “A Gentleman in Moscow” (2016). I have not read either, but am now tempted to do so. All three books are available at the Manhattan Public Library.
William L. Richter is professor emeritus and former associate provost for international programs at Kansas State University.