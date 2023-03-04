“Like Water: A Cultural History of Bruce Lee,” by Daryl Joji Maeda. New York University Press, 2022. 336 pages; $30.00, hardcover.
Bruce Lee proved that with concentration and physical stamina the body could be trained to master practically the impossible.
It’s been nearly half a century and Bruce Lee continues to live on in television documentaries, his movies, in numerous biographies and in the hearts of those who loved him and miss their martial arts superstar.
One biography that is quite unlike others that could be packed with myths and rumors about Lee is “Like Water: A Cultural History of Bruce Lee,” by Daryl Joji Maeda.
Maeda takes on a scholarly approach in presenting Lee by going as far back as possible to explain how and why Lee became such an icon.
With emphasis on transpacific migrations that shaped Lee and his world, Maeda believes there were certain conditions which enabled Lee to become an icon celebrated around the globe, and which were created by a variety of forces.
These “forces” included European and United States trade with China in the 16th through 19th centuries; British colonization of Hong Kong in 1841; discovery of gold in California in 1848; Cold War deployments of United States troops throughout Asia in the last half of the 20th century; the counterculture of the 1960s and Lee’s own incessant shuttling between Hong Kong and the West Coast of the United States until the sudden end of his multifaceted career in 1973.
As one can probably see, Maeda’s research is very detailed and extensive, so mind boggling at times that readers might give up on reading about these events. These are the events which have been recorded in history books ever since early school days...or so we think.
So, why is Maeda re-educating us on all this history that appears somewhat challenging, disconnected or confusing when it’s Bruce Lee and his life that we want to understand and follow up to the time of his death in 1973, in Hong Kong, and thereafter?
Long before Lee was born, people all over the world shared ideas and information. They eventually adapted to living with mixed races and cultures.
Migrations and contacts, whether friendly or not, produce new forms of culture. Lee strove to overcome the ways in which mainstream American society marginalized him by constructing a “Chinese American masculinity” that supposedly emphasized physical domination over other men.
Lee studied and combined Taoism and Western philosophies, synthesized fighting styles from China, Japan, Okinawa, the Philippines, Korea and the West. Plus, he blended Hong Kong and Hollywood cinema to create a fusion of his own which led to his interpretation and style of Jeet Kune Do.
Lee was influenced by so many cultures through his travels or nomadic lifestyle. He encountered numerous barriers, but overcame them through his training with high-ranking “Yip Man,” teaching Kung Fu and branches of it to students who seemed eager to learn, discussion of different philosophies with sufis (teachers), friends and strangers, and through combatting racism.
Lee, who was born in 1940, in San Francisco, was hit hard by the acting bug. He was influenced by his father’s excellent acting ability and starred in some of his films as a child. In one movie, Lee earned credit: his name was used whereas before, he was known as “Little Dragon.” It was later when Lee moved to the United States. And throughout his adulthood, he would go back and forth to Hong Kong and the United States.
Lee’s father was also involved with Chinese operas, and his mother was a wardrobe designer. Maeda noted in the biography that Lee’s father was neither nurturing nor supportive of his son, Bruce. However, Lee looked up to his father and respected him.
Lee began his acting career at age six, in 1946, in “The Birth of Mankind.” He appeared in 20 Hong Kong films as a child actor typically portraying a “scrappy kid, street urchin, orphan or juvenile delinquent,” according to Maeda’s meticulous research.
Maeda continues by writing:
“Stills from these mostly forgotten movies show him (Lee) to already be matinee-idol handsome, displaying both the dazzling smile and scowling sneer that he would later flash on screens worldwide. His heartfelt, charismatic performances encouraged audiences to root for him whether he was the good or bad guy.”
In his adulthood, Lee starred in four major films: “The Big Boss,” “Fist of Fury,” “The Way of the Dragon” and “Enter the Dragon.”
His exploitative “Game of Death” was released after his death in 1973, in Hong Kong.
One of many myths surrounding Lee was that he had been a pacifist all his life. Quite the contrary as Maeda points out. In his youth, Lee was a street fighting kid. In fact, he looked for fights. This truth isn’t so surprising due to the reason why he instigated fights. He, his family and relatives were forced to live in a small, two-room unit.
Slum-like conditions were the norm in Hong Kong while Lee and his siblings grew up. A total of 25 people (including pets) squeezed into this housing unit. Fortunately, at a later time, they moved into a bigger unit.
Maeda featured many quotations from Lee. It seems that Lee didn’t hide the truth regarding his early street fighting years:
“I was a punk,” Lee admitted, “and went looking for fights. We used chains and pens, with knives hidden inside.”
Another myth centered around the notion that Lee was forced to defend himself, when actually he could defend himself fairly well in most brawls.
Maeda clarifies this by mentioning a statement Lee made during a magazine interview:
“One day, I wondered what would happen if I didn’t have my gang behind me if I got into a (life-threatening) situation,” Lee said. “I later decided how to protect myself, and I began to study gun-fu.”
Lee hated school, and most of his teachers didn’t know what to do with his hyperactivity. He couldn’t concentrate on school work and displayed excessive energy. At the time, attention deficit disorder hadn’t been diagnosed, but Lee was exhibiting similar symptoms associated with what is acknowledged today as attention deficit disorder.
Lee might have been restless, but never lazy, especially when it came to going to work on the movie set. Maeda included a comment from his mother about Lee’s happiness at working:
“The car would pull up to the house, and Bruce would jump at the opportunity to get in the car that took him to make films.”
Lee begged his mother religiously about his interest in taking martial arts lessons. Finally, after pestering her so much, she gave in, and at age 14 Lee began his formal training. He learned much from “Yip Man,” the grandmaster of the Wing Chun style of Kung-Fu in Hong Kong.
Lee traveled to and lived in the United States, attended Washington State University while working as a busboy, started a school in Washington and California., and drew the attention of those who were curious about him and his martial arts form.
In the beginning, when some of the students first set eyes on Lee, they joked how the little squirt could be no match for them. Yet, when they saw his demonstrations, they quickly changed their attitude. They were so impressed by his swift punches and kicks of Kung-Fu that they couldn’t wait to be taught.They had never seen someone like him: this five-foot, seven inches tall ball of fury, with highly-toned physique and powerful, yet fluid, moves.
Throughout his life, Lee empathized with the sick and poor, and the ones who were victims of racism. He fought to destroy any signs of injustice shown in particular to Asians, Asian Americans, Black people and Native Americans.
Here was a man who trained seven-foot-tall Kareem Abdul Jabbar in “Game of Death.” (1978), a man who shared philosophies and fighting techniques with Chuck Norris (who, himself, had an awful childhood, but gained international fame in movies and from fans all over the world.) Here was a man who created the Yin-Yang emblem and Jeet Kune Do, and who was the highest-paying actor for a long time in Hong Kong. Lee was an absolutely incredible person and force of nature.
He is known for his philosophy: “Be formless, shapeless, like water.” Water can be calm and also strong as waves crash against rocks. But this one philosophy of his does not cover the full extent of lessons he acquired from early childhood to manhood. This philosophy goes much deeper than calm waters, torrential storms and tidal waves.
Lee was very courageous, but when he was confronted by someone whom Lee defeated and demanded an immediate second round with Lee, the martial arts expert flatly refused. In Lee’s mind, in this case, there was no need for a second fight.
Lee also was extremely courageous following a fight in which his back was broken. He was in traction for months. After a lengthy recuperation, it amazed his wife, Linda, family, friends and movie crews to see him return to his action-packed martial arts films for a spell.
Maeda also includes information concerning Lee’s death. Rumors went wild regarding the actual cause of his death in July of 1973. He was only 32 and had so much more to give.
Rumors about his death circulated around Hong Kong and its superstition that Lee and his family lived in a house possessed by evil spirits and he was urged to move. Other rumors spread about how he died from a heroin overdose.
To still an upset stomach, Lee did consume amounts of hashish. On the set, he would be restless and looked sickly and pale. He would vomit and return to the set appearing more exhausted. He also used steroids, and at one point had his sweat glands under his arm pits removed. He didn’t like showing too much perspiration on his body.
Overexhaustion from repeating scenes and working long hours might have had something to do with his downfall. He wanted different scenes to be done so perfectly.
Medical specialists in Hong Kong and the United States drew conflicting reports as to whether Lee suffered edema (swelling of the brain.) He also had seizures so strong that it took four to five people to hold him down.
It is just so moving the manner in which Maeda writes of Lee’s last days. Tremendously endearing homage was paid to Lee by the author, Lee’s wife, Linda, his many friends and fans.
Today, there are numerous statues and monuments dedicated to Lee in Asia, the United States and elsewhere. Tourist attractions remain open in both Hong Kong and the United States. Daughter Shannon stays busy keeping her father’s spirit alive through her Bruce Lee Foundation and documentaries.
One thing I must point out: I believe the television crew of “Kung Fu” did Lee a great disservice by hiring David Carradine to play the nomadic monk who strove for peace, but could resort to quick punches and kicks to right any wrong. Carradine hadn’t any martial arts training for one disappointment.
Even though I feel sorry for the way Carradine died (he asphyxiated himself during a so-called perverted sexual act), I strongly feel that Lee deserved to have this role. The television crew at that time, from 1972 to 1975, when the series ran, didn’t think most TV viewers were ready to see or accept Lee in that role.
How shameful is that?
I’d like to remember Bruce Lee for his power-packed movies, his graceful movements that could have resulted from his “cha-cha” dancing contests, his swift kicks and battle cries and for the knowledge he passed on to others interested in his technique and philosophy.
Lee always believed that “The day of death is the day of awakening. The spirit lives on.”
Even sadder, Brandon, his son, was buried next to his father following a freak accident while filming “The Crow” in 1993. Brandon had wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps by making martial arts movies.
Carol A. Wright is a K-State graduate and freelance writer residing in Winfield.