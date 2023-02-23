I may have caught up to Bruce Springsteen.
That notion occurred to me as I absorbed the last song of his concert Saturday night in Kansas City, a tear tracking down my right cheek. There he was, having powered through nearly three hours of rock and roll, alone on stage with only his acoustic guitar, singing “I’ll See You in My Dreams.”
My wife Angie asked, “Is this one about Clarence?”
“Yeah,” I said. “And everybody else who’s gone.” I thought, but could not quite choke out, it’s about Mom and Dad.
◊◊◊◊◊
My first Springsteen concert, this time of year, 1988, Worcester, Mass. Buddy of mine from Jersey camped out for tickets, asked if I wanted one. Sure, I said. I had liked Springsteen since my friend’s brother gave me “The River” in middle school. But I hadn’t seen him in concert. Wasn’t that much of a priority.
That concert blew me away, changed my life. Aside from the sheer energy, power and fun, it was a contemplation of love and marriage and the difficulties and complications of relationships. That was a reflection of the album he had just released, “Tunnel of Love.”
I was a sophomore, away at college. Lonely, far from home; those themes resonated. But he was 37, dealing with a dissolving marriage; I was 19, worried about the essay due in class the next day.
He got divorced, got remarried, found happiness, had kids. These things showed up in his music, before I even got married. The first time. It was fascinating, of course, thought-provoking, but still a few steps beyond my ability to comprehend fully.
◊◊◊◊◊
He broke up his band, spent a decade apart, searching for something. Found it, I think, when he reunited that band, went on tour in ‘99. I drove over to KC from Manhattan, blown away again, a statement this time about the power of rock and roll itself. The show-closers included “If I Should Fall Behind,” a love song that he turned into a pledge to the brotherhood of his band, and to the fans who supported them.
Bruce was approaching 50, beginning to think about legacy. I was a decade out of college, 100 percent in on raising kids and building a career.
◊◊◊◊◊
Then, two decades of touring behind great new music and powerful social commentary. I saw him in KC, in Omaha, in Milwaukee, in New Orleans. He explored recovery from loss after 9/11; he explored deception, and then the complications of war in the Iraq years; he sang “Land of Hope and Dreams” on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in a presidential inauguration; he even talked about Kansas in a Jeep ad, asking for moderation in our time of polarization.
I had my quarrels with his participation in politics, but we’re adults and can disagree and still appreciate one another. Adults. Bruce and me, having a conversation. Rather one-sided; my talking to him essentially involved me foisting newspaper columns like this one upon you good folks.
◊◊◊◊◊
In 2011, he lost his blood brother, Clarence Clemons. He had lost Danny Federici, his keyboard player, three years before. He began to address that, in his songs and in his concerts; “If you’re here, and we’re here, then they’re here,” he said, tributes to those guys playing on the giant video boards. “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” became something else entirely, not the chest-thumping declaration of a young man and his band, but rather a reflection on friendship.
I got divorced. Spent a lot of time listening to “Tunnel of Love” again, reflecting on my own failures.
Got remarried. Heard “If I Should Fall Behind” in entirely new ways; it became our wedding song. Found the happiness he had sung about 20 years before. Angie comes with me to these shows, finds herself tearing up in the “Jungleland” sax solo. She gets it. I love her fiercely.
◊◊◊◊◊
My mom died, June of ‘20. I couldn’t quit watching the video of “Jesus Was An Only Son,” a song in part about the way a mother looks at a son. We lose each other, he said. People don’t get replaced.
My dad died, December of ‘22.
Bruce lost all the other members of his first band, The Castiles. He wrote, “Last Man Standing.” He wrote “Ghosts,” saying, in part, “I’m out here on my own.”
He’s 73 now; he’s not sliding across the stage on his knees or leaping on pianos. The physical explosions of his concert have diminished, but the emotional power is stronger than ever.
We went to New York, watched him perform his solo acoustic autobiographical show on Broadway. He walked out afterward, a few feet away, waved, looked me right in the eye. He doesn’t know me, and I only know the part of him that he wants to reveal. But, well, I’m entirely gray, grayer than he is; my kids are nearly all up and out. I haven’t lost my blood brothers, thank goodness; Bruce’s mom is still alive.
◊◊◊◊◊
Saturday, in Kansas City. My buddy from Jersey is now a professor in Topeka. He came over for the show, as did another guy from college. A Manhattan friend, now living in Des Moines, came down. He’s been to 100 shows — not even kidding — before this one. Another Manhattan friend, now living in KC, is there. My Olathe friends, just in from the KU game in Lawrence, show up. Yes, I even have KU friends now. Life is messy and complicated and wonderful. I’m grateful, knowing you can’t take these moments for granted.
A grandkid is on the way, due the week after the show. That’s what I’m thinking about now, not a college essay. My youngest son is a college sophomore now, the age I was. Bruce just had his first grandchild.
◊◊◊◊◊
The show starts with “No Surrender;” the message self-evident in the title. “Well, now young faces grow sad and old, and hearts of fire grow cold/We swore blood brothers against the wind/Now I’m ready to grow young again.”
That’s followed by “Ghosts,” about our need for the spirits who are already gone. So the stakes are clear, and then it’s “Prove it All Night,” a declaration that life is about this rock-and-roll show, right here, right now. That’s long been his message. This is the only moment we’re promised: This moment, right here.
In the middle comes “Last Man Standing,” a solo acoustic meditation on the death of the guitar player in his first band. And then “Backstreets,” first released in 1975, with the line “we swore forever friends/Hiding on the backstreets until the end.” He repeats that over and over: “Until the end.” And then he says, almost in a whisper: “Now I’ve got all your old books, and uh, I’ve got your 45s, and that guitar you used to keep down at the end of your bed. Now, I’ve got a picture of us from your wedding day. You are 20 years old. And the rest? The rest, I’m gonna carry it right here,” he says, touching his heart. He repeats that five times, and then sings: “Until the end.”
The day before, I’d been at my dad’s. I found his old sunglasses, his tennis racket, a speech he wrote in 1998. I returned that war movie he had gotten from Netflix. We’ll have to throw away piles and piles. The rest, I’ll carry right here. The show builds back up again, defiant. “Wrecking Ball,” “The Rising,” songs about carrying on. “Badlands,” the anthem: “It ain’t no sin to be glad you’re alive.”
◊◊◊◊◊
The show closes with “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” the story of the band, those images on the big video board of Bruce and Clarence together on stage, throughout the decades. And then, “I’ll See You in My Dreams,” alone again, out there on the stage with just the guitar:
“And though you’re gone/And my heart’s been emptied it seems…
I’ll see you in my dreams”
That tear, a tear I didn’t see coming. It’s empathy, and it’s grief, and it’s gratitude, and I’m glad for it. I hear what you’re saying, Bruce. I feel it.
Thirty-five years later, here we are, still in conversation. We’ve covered some ground, Bruce and me. Maybe there will be more. That’s not guaranteed, and of course that’s what makes the moment so beautiful.