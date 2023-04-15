What are strawberries to you? A delicious sweet summer treat or an ingredient to your favorite summer dessert? The only fruit your toddler will eat without losing their mind? Or do they possess a deeper, more sacred meaning? Today, I am going to tell you a story that encompasses gardening, cooking, poetry, healing and sacred beginnings.

Have you ever tried to grow strawberries? They can be fickle. “It is truly a job of work,” as my grandmother would say, and entirely worth it. There is nothing better than going to the patch on a warm spring day, seeing their tiny white flowers, knowing how sweet those berries will taste.

