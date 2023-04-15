What are strawberries to you? A delicious sweet summer treat or an ingredient to your favorite summer dessert? The only fruit your toddler will eat without losing their mind? Or do they possess a deeper, more sacred meaning? Today, I am going to tell you a story that encompasses gardening, cooking, poetry, healing and sacred beginnings.
Have you ever tried to grow strawberries? They can be fickle. “It is truly a job of work,” as my grandmother would say, and entirely worth it. There is nothing better than going to the patch on a warm spring day, seeing their tiny white flowers, knowing how sweet those berries will taste.
If you’re like me and struggle to grow them, do I have a book for you! “Sugar Snaps and Strawberries: Simple Solutions for Creating Your Own Small-Space Edible Garden” by Andrea Bellamy was the perfect companion to my strawberry-growing struggles. In “Sugar Snaps and Strawberries,” Bellamy talks about assessing and finding the right grow space, testing your soil, and how to plan out a garden and prepare the patch for winter. Once I followed her advice, I was able to grow multiple harvests from my plants, though the long Kansas growing season is also to thank. If you are struggling with your garden, come to the Manhattan Public Library and see what kinds of gardening books you’ll find.
The best part of summer is the myriad of summer desserts featuring berries. I’ve been looking for new things to try, apparently angel food cake and strawberries are too good for my children. Among the selection of cookbooks I found was “My New Orleans: The Cookbook” by John Besh. His section on “Strawberries & Citrus” has inspired me to spread my culinary wings. Besh includes the traditional strawberry shortcake recipe, and includes recipes for strawberry and creole cream ice cream, strawberry ravioli, and my personal favorite, strawberry “Mille Feuille.”
Sylvia Path penned a short but heartbreaking poem, “Bitter Strawberries,” in 1950. It was her first signifcantly successful poem. In it, Plath reflects her first job working on a strawberry farm and the conversations she heard while tensions with Russia increased along with the possibility of the Cold War. We are privy to conversations between workers who feel like action should have already been taken and a worker whose significant other has been drafted, to a small child who is terrified about the possibilities of war. Read the poem in “Sylvia Plath: the Collected Poems” in honor of National Poetry Month.
Did you know that many Indigenous folks refer to strawberries as heart berries? In “Heart Berries” by Terese Mailhot, we read a coming-of-age story in which she works through generational trauma, hard upbringings, alcoholism and death. As the readers, we are meant to understand her memories are fluid and they change. Her memories are melded to her feelings. Mailhot’s writing reveals her struggle with mental health and documents how she grew to take control of her story. If you like “Heart Berries,” you may also enjoy “Ordinary Girls” by Jaquira Diaz, a Puerto Rican American author.
Along with the healing “Heart Berries” brings, we are given the means to start reflection to begin healing with Robin Kimmers “Braiding Sweetgrass”. Kimmers shares the tools, given to her through elders’ stories to help us reconnect with our role in the ecological cycle. The strawberry is meant to help us understand the connection between our mind, body, spirit and emotions and one story is of the first strawberries.
In many Indigenous communities, spring brings strawberries. Strawberries, “O-day’-min” in Anishinaabe, symbolize the heart and carry our origin stories. Strawberries are culturally, medically and culinarily significant and sacred. “The First Strawberries: A Cherokee Story” by Joseph Bruchac and illustrated by Anna Vojtech, tells the story of the first strawberries given to us by grandfather sun. His book reminds us that all things are connected and to be kind to one another.
Visit the library’s children’s room to read and enjoy what the heart berry means to so many. Search our catalog at mhklibrary.org to find books, videos, music and more that may inspire your own cooking, culture and heart berries.
Audrey Swartz is a librarian at Manhattan Public Library.