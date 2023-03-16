Women have contributed to world history in various and significant ways since the beginning. Often overlooked in publishing, we’ve seen a wave of recently issued books exploring the achievements and struggles of women throughout the ages.
Since it’s Women’s History Month, this is a great time to explore some of what Manhattan Public Library has to offer in books about, by and for women. As I was looking through the library’s resource catalog, I found a myriad of resources and luckily found a way to narrow my search to five books.
“Lady Killers: Deadly Women Throughout History” by Tori Telfer with illustrations by Dame Darcy, caught my eye right off the bat. As a true crime and psychology fan, this is the book I found most entertaining of all. Telfer challenges the stereotype of the male serial killer by showcasing stories of women who have committed gruesome murders. “Lady Killers” examines the motivations and psychological makeup of women murderers, shedding light on a subject often sensationalized in popular culture. This book is a reminder that all humans are equally capable when it comes to committing evil deeds.
Because I am also a fan of medical science, I wanted to make sure I got a book covering medicine as well. In the past, women have faced exclusion in medicine and research fields. “Women in White Coats: How the First Women Doctors Changed the World of Medicine,” by Olivia Campbell, tells the stories of pioneering women in medicine. “White Coats” explores the difficulties women faced in this male-dominated field and celebrates the achievements of those who persevered. From Elizabeth Blackwell, the first female doctor in the United States, to Mary Edwards Walker, who became a surgeon during the Civil War, “White Coats” spotlights the influence these women had on the future of curative arts and society.
If you are a fan of graphic novels, you might find “Wake: The Hidden History of Women-led Slave Revolts” by Rebecca Hall and illustrated by Hugo Martínez, interesting. Hall, who is a granddaughter of slaves, offers insight on how black women were key players in the fight for freedom. From the journey of slave ships through the Middle Passage, to the revolts in colonial New York, these brave women are celebrated for their courage to fight back against those who constrained them. Hall’s research through historical court records and slave ship captains’ logs allows her to bring the story to vivid life alongside the book’s compelling illustrations.
“The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos” by Judith Batalion is another riveting account of defiance. This story revolves around the Jewish resistance in Poland during World War II, with a particular focus on the role that women played in that movement. “Light of Days” came about through extensive research and interviews with surviving members of the resistance. Known as “Ghetto Girls,” some of the women were only teenagers. These heroines built underground bunkers, smuggled bread and guns, and ultimately saved countless lives.
Finally, in “History vs. Women: The Defiant Lives They Don’t Want You to Know” by Anita Sarkeesian and Ebony Adams, with illustrations by T.S. Abe, we are presented with a collection of stories about women from different eras. Sarkeesian and Adams cover a broad range of fields, from science to politics, and from rebels to scholars. “History vs. Women” includes good illustrations and short biographies. I really enjoyed this book for its entertaining way of presenting information.
I also liked that it had several people that I knew of, but had not found in books before.
For me, these five books are essential reading for anyone interested in the stories of women who have made a significant impact across centuries and career fields. Manhattan Public Library does have a huge collection of books and resources about women’s history that is sure to entertain anyone interested in learning more.
If you are into history dating back to the Middle Ages, we recently added a couple of books that reevaluate how women were treated during this era. They are “Femina” by Janina Ramirez, and “The Once and Future Sex” by Eleanor Janega. You can learn more about them by visiting the library online at mhklibrary.org. This column covers only a fraction of what is available to you with your MPL library card. I hope you are encouraged to browse our collections for a book, online resource, video, music — even console game — you will enjoy.
Amber Hoskins is a librarian at Manhattan Public Library.