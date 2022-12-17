Since this month’s theme for ReadMHK is exploring beliefs, I decided to write about an author who is personally important to me and has also helped heal people all around the world: Thich Nhat Hanh.

Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh (known by his students as “Thay,” meaning “teacher” in Vietnamese) was born in Vietnam in 1926 and ordained as a monk at the age of 16, when he chose to dedicate his life to the Buddhist principle of reducing the suffering of living beings. He did so in many inspiring ways, such as practicing non-violence and neutrality in the midst of war-ridden polarization in Vietnam, as well as later establishing several monasteries throughout the world during a 39-year exile from his home country.

