If you don’t get why graphic novels are so popular, you’re not alone. As a librarian, I see first-hand how fast these books fly off the shelf, and I know they are fantastic for getting reluctant readers, reading. But I never picked one up until last year. One book was all it took to get me hooked! I know that kids and teens love them, but they are increasingly becoming popular with adults. Graphic novels, or comics, are increasing in popularity daily, and librarians love them! Ok, we don’t necessarily like to shelve them (think lots of very thin paperbacks all falling over every time you try to put one away — arghhhhh).

But I digress. Why do we love them? Well, it’s pretty easy. They get kids reading, and they keep them reading! Of course, there are other great reasons we love them. They help kids decipher nonverbal and facial clues to interpret a character’s feelings or meaning. The use of illustration, text, color, and line movements, all force us to slow down and focus. The use of rich graphics and text also accesses different areas of the brain; in little kids, especially emerging readers, that right- and left-brain stimulation helps to solidify those early learning skills. They are a fabulous way to help struggling readers strengthen their vocabulary, increase their reading confidence, and understand the complexities of storytelling. Hearing “Mom, I just finished another Dog Man!” from my then-fourth-grader, struggling to reach the next reading level in class, is priceless!

