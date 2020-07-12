The past few months have been a time of stress, upheaval and unpredictability for many of us. It can feel like we’re just trying to stay afloat in our work and home lives. It may help to pause and take the time to examine our practices and habits in order to prepare for the next change or opportunity that may be right around the corner.
There have been few times in our history when the need for courage in leadership was more clear than it is right now. We are all having to make decisions when there is no guidebook, and there may be new information tomorrow that forces us to steer in a different direction. Fortunately, Brené Brown has some guidance to help us through this challenging time with her book, “Dare to Lead.” Brown discovered in her research that what is needed most in future leadership is the courage to have tough conversations and tackle tough problems, so she and her team developed a method to develop courage in oneself and in others. The author's name has been well-known since her TEDx talk on vulnerability went viral 10 years ago. Although her primary field of study is social work — she's a research professor at the University of Houston — she has established a reputation in the business world for her teaching on building trust and improving work cultures. In “Dare to Lead,” she shows us how to be open to the ideas and perspectives of others while remaining grounded in our core values.
Atul Gawande, surgeon at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, shares his simple yet brilliant philosophy in “The Checklist Manifesto: How to Get things Right.” As the world becomes more and more complex, it is more difficult for anyone to retain all of the information they need, even an expert. Human memory is faulty, and it is difficult to maintain attention when a process becomes routine. The solution may be as simple as an old-fashioned checklist. Experts in their field have a tendency to avoid such simple tools, believing their experience will help them to remember all of the steps that will lead to success, but studies have shown that simple checklists help us make sure the basics are covered, freeing up our brain power for creative solutions. Although targeted at the medical field, Gawande's common sense approach shows how simple solutions can really make a difference for all of us.
So you’ve finally reached that position you’ve been working for. That’s great, but it’s not the time to sit back and rest on your laurels. We all have habits that keep us from reaching our full potential, whether in our paid work, community work or home life. In “What Got You Here Won’t Get You There: How Successful People Become Even More Successful,” Marshall Goldsmith helps us to find what behaviors are getting in the way. He lists particular habits that can trip people up, but his most helpful advice is how to get honest and helpful feedback, and what to do with it once you get it. Filled with engaging anecdotes, Goldsmith's book is a helpful tool for self-examination to improve leadership abilities in all areas of life.
The library has been challenged over the last few months to find ways to provide services to the community while keeping our patrons and staff safe. Currently, you can pick up items placed on hold and summer reading prizes in our atrium, and use our public computers by appointment. We also have expanded our online offerings for ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, business tutorials, craft ideas and much more. You can find the above titles and more through our website at mhklibrary.org or by calling us at 785-776-4741.
Rhonna Hargett is the associate director of Learning & Information Services at Manhattan Public Library.