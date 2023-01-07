Most of my latest library checkouts have been about woodworking. Joinery and furniture-making to be more specific. I recently finished a small table for my wife and now I want to make a couch. There will be several random projects between now and the couch, because I tend to get lost in the planning stages, and it takes a while to get psyched up for the first cut. But all of the planning pays off, and luckily for me there’s no shortage of books at the Manhattan Public Library for me to peruse for ideas.

One of my favorite books has been “Joinery” by the editors of “Fine Woodworking” magazine. My main goal for the couch is to be able to easily assemble and disassemble it, so when it needs to be moved I’ll be moving parts of a couch, not a whole couch. Couches are heavy and though you might find people willing to help move one, no one is anxiously awaiting the opportunity. Originally aspiring to rely solely on joinery to accomplish this goal, I have since decided to use knock-down hardware, but this book will be helpful for other aspects of the build.

