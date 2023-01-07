Most of my latest library checkouts have been about woodworking. Joinery and furniture-making to be more specific. I recently finished a small table for my wife and now I want to make a couch. There will be several random projects between now and the couch, because I tend to get lost in the planning stages, and it takes a while to get psyched up for the first cut. But all of the planning pays off, and luckily for me there’s no shortage of books at the Manhattan Public Library for me to peruse for ideas.
One of my favorite books has been “Joinery” by the editors of “Fine Woodworking” magazine. My main goal for the couch is to be able to easily assemble and disassemble it, so when it needs to be moved I’ll be moving parts of a couch, not a whole couch. Couches are heavy and though you might find people willing to help move one, no one is anxiously awaiting the opportunity. Originally aspiring to rely solely on joinery to accomplish this goal, I have since decided to use knock-down hardware, but this book will be helpful for other aspects of the build.
“Joinery” packs so much useful information into a relatively small book, which I like. It is filled with various types of joinery, instructions on how to make each style, and includes plans for the jigs to make it easier. The authors also stress-tested eighteen different frame joints to learn which are the strongest. This is useful information for the couch build, even if I am using knock-down hardware to connect the main pieces together. Spoiler: The half-lap joint was the clear winner, withstanding over 1,600 pounds of racking force.
The final thing I really like about “Joinery” is — along with the tips and tricks mentioned throughout the book — it also has a section devoted to quick fixes for joinery mistakes. I have come across a lot of tutorials that do a good job of showing how to make the joint, but don’t invest much time showing how to fix the inevitable mistakes that are made when trying to create something with the precision some of these joints require. “Joinery” has assured me if I end up with a gappy dovetail or an unintentionally loose tenon or a miter that does not quite come together, there’s a fix for that.
One joint I like is the tusk tenon. It’s made by passing one piece of wood through a hole in another piece of wood and is then held in place with a wedge. The wedge draws the pieces of wood together and is easy enough to knock out when the pieces need to come apart.
A popular feature of Arts and Crafts furniture, think Stickley or mission style, is the mortise and tenon joint. “Authentic Arts & Crafts Furniture Projects” by the editors of “Popular Woodworking” magazine, and “Furniture of the American Arts and Crafts Movement” by David Cathers are packed with good reference material and plans for this style of furniture. Arts and Crafts style is a little intimidating for my first large furniture project, but for anyone interested in individual pieces or even a whole room in this style, these books would be a great start.
As mentioned before, there will be random projects between now and the couch, and one of those projects is creating small wooden toys. Although it’s not necessary, sometimes wooden toys look better with a bit of color. “Natural Wooden Toys” by Erin Freuchtel-Dearing includes a section devoted to this purpose. Freuchtel-Dearing mentions kid-friendly, non-toxic paint, of course, but they also give examples and instructions for natural dyes made with berries, spices and plants. Anything made for small children, and a lot of things not made for small children, are going to end up in their mouths, so I like the idea of natural dyes, like paprika, spinach, turmeric and blueberries.
Woodworking is a hobby that requires a decent amount of time. A large part is the physical act of building a project, but there’s also the planning and research phase. I have found our collection of woodworking books at the library to be invaluable. You’ll find everything from the basics of how to get started to instructions for more advanced techniques that will take you years to master.
Got a hobby you’re working on? Visit Manhattan Public Library at 629 Poyntz Avenue or online at mhklibrary.org for books and online resources to learn and build your skills.
Jared Richards is the public services manager at Manhattan Public Library.