May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about mental health and work to reduce the stigma that often surrounds mental illness. This month provides an opportunity to educate our community about the importance of mental health awareness, encourage people to seek help when needed and promote policies and programs that support mental health and wellness. At Manhattan Public Library, we strive to support our community by providing a diverse selection of materials covering mental health.
Mental health, our emotional, psychological and social fitness, is a vital aspect of our overall well-being. It affects everyone regardless of age, gender, race or socioeconomic status. Unfortunately, mental illness remains a taboo topic in many communities. and people who struggle with mental health challenges often face stigma and discrimination.
Marginalized communities often face unique challenges when it comes to mental health care. In recent years, a number of diverse books have been published that explore the intersection of mental health and identity. Four of these books are “The Unapologetic Guide to Black Mental Health” by Rheeda Walker, “Headcase: LGBTQ Writers and Artists on Mental Health and Wellness” edited by Stephanie Schroeder and Teresa Theophano, “Permission to Come Home: Reclaiming Mental Health as Asian Americans” by Jenny T. Wang, and “Invisible Wounds” a graphic novel by Jess Ruliffson. Each title provides a unique perspective and insight into the challenges faced by people when accessing mental health care and addressing mental health challenges.
“The Unapologetic Guide to Black Mental Health” by Rheeda Walker is an informative and empowering guide that provides Black individuals with the tools and resources they need to navigate the mental health system and address mental health challenges. The book explores the history of racism in mental health care and offers practical advice on topics such as therapy, self-care, and advocacy. The author also includes personal narratives and reflections from Black individuals who have struggled with mental health challenges and have found ways to heal and thrive.
“Headcase: LGBTQ Writers and Artists on Mental Health and Wellness” edited by Stephanie Schroeder and Teresa Theophano is a collection of personal essays, poetry, and artwork that explore the ways in which mental health care is often inaccessible or stigmatized within LGBTQ communities. The book features a range of diverse voices and experiences, and provides a powerful and relatable perspective on mental health within the LGBTQ community. The essays and artwork offer both personal and political insights, and provide readers with a sense of community and solidarity.
“Permission to Come Home: Reclaiming Mental Health as Asian Americans” by Jenny T. Wang is a deeply personal and insightful book that explores the cultural barriers that Asian Americans often face in seeking mental health care. The author shares her own experiences as an Asian American therapist and provides practical tools and resources for Asian Americans who are struggling with mental health challenges. The book also includes personal narratives from other Asian Americans who have struggled with mental health issues and have found ways to heal and thrive.
“Invisible Wounds” by Jess Ruliffson is a clinical overview of the mental health challenges faced by military veterans, including PTSD and traumatic brain injury. The book provides a comprehensive and informative guide to the various treatment options available for veterans, as well as the challenges that can arise when navigating the mental health system. The author also includes personal narratives from veterans who have struggled with mental health challenges and have found ways to cope and heal.
Overall, these four books provide a valuable and important perspective on mental health and identity within marginalized communities. They offer personal narratives, practical tools and clinical insights, to provide readers with a greater understanding of the unique challenges faced by communities regarding mental health care. These books are essential reading for anyone who is interested in mental health, social justice and the intersection of identity and wellness.
Manhattan Public Library is a cornerstone of free and equal access to a world of ideas and information for the Manhattan, Kansas, community. Manhattan Public Library serves more than 75,000 people in the Riley County area through curated book and other media collections, knowledgeable staff, relevant programming for all ages, and meeting space. Learn more at mhklibrary.org.
Audrey Swartz is a librarian at Manhattan Public Library.