May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about mental health and work to reduce the stigma that often surrounds mental illness. This month provides an opportunity to educate our community about the importance of mental health awareness, encourage people to seek help when needed and promote policies and programs that support mental health and wellness. At Manhattan Public Library, we strive to support our community by providing a diverse selection of materials covering mental health.

Mental health, our emotional, psychological and social fitness, is a vital aspect of our overall well-being. It affects everyone regardless of age, gender, race or socioeconomic status. Unfortunately, mental illness remains a taboo topic in many communities. and people who struggle with mental health challenges often face stigma and discrimination.

Tags

Recommended for you