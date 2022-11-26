We are in the midst of our second year of ReadMHK, an all-ages reading program to encourage our community to build connections through books. If you live in Manhattan, it’s likely that you have a neighbor, coworker, or classmate with beliefs that are different from yours. Manhattan Public Library has books to help you understand the beliefs of those around you, or join others on their exploration.

When Anjali Kumar had her first child, she realized that she didn’t feel at all confident of the answers she would give to the inevitable “big questions” that she would eventually be asked. Kumar had been raised by Jainist parents, but attended Catholic school as a child. In her book “Stalking God: My Unorthodox Search for Something to Believe In,” she embarks on a one-year journey to explore different beliefs, both religious and non-religious, walking a fine line between openness and skepticism along the way. Her journey takes her all over the world, but she also explores some ideas closer to her home in New York City, examining her own beliefs each step of the way. She learns about Wicca, Vipassana meditation, and other concepts. It’s debatable whether Kumar finds the answers to her questions, but she still learns a lot in her journey.

