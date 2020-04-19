While physical books are unavailable at the library at least for now, there are still plenty of options for those who love new books.
Recorded Books offers a large collection of downloadable audiobooks available through the state library website. Cloud Library, yet another service available through the state library, provides an extensive library of ebooks. And Sunflower eLibrary, a constantly growing collection of both ebooks and audiobooks, offers a huge array of titles that can be easily downloaded to any reader’s favorite device from our library website. Recently, library staff have greatly increased spending on Sunflower titles so that our readers can download items sooner than ever before. If you haven’t checked the new selections lately, here are some promising titles from Sunflower eLibrary you won’t want to miss.
“The Mirror and the Light” by Hillary Mantel is the final volume in the Wolf Hall Trilogy that follows the life of Thomas Cromwell, advisor to Henry VIII. Like the previous two volumes in the fictional series (“Wolf Hall” and “Bring up the Bodies”), readers become immersed in the machinations of the politics, the depth of the characters and the rich setting of Tudor England. As this story begins, Cromwell has just witnessed the execution of Anne Boleyn, and he’s already involved in find Henry a new wife to provide the desired son. Available in both ebook and audiobook downloadable format from the library’s website, you’ll want to learn more about this precarious time in English history.
“Long Range” by C.J. Box is another puzzling entry to the popular Joe Pickett mystery series. Likable Joe is investigating the questionable death of a guide mauled by a grizzly, when he is called home to help solve the shooting of a judge’s wife. While the local sheriff feels he has control of the investigation and is eager to frame a friend of Joe’s, evidence points to an entirely different solution involving a high-powered rifle. Joe’s discovery of the motive for the crime is quite a surprise. This captivating book is available in ebook format from the website.
“Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano is a fictional tale of a twelve-year-old’s difficult role as the only survivor of a horrific plane crash. Having lost his family in the catastrophe, young Edward goes to live with an aunt and uncle who do their best to protect the child. While struggling to cope with both physical and emotional injuries, Edward makes a new friend who helps him cope with the tragedy. This complex story of recovery is available in ebook format.
“The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (author of “The Devil in the White City” and “Dead Wake”) is another riveting look at history. This time, Larson takes a close look at Winston Churchill’s crucial role in World War II. Newly elected Churchill assumed duties just as the German troops began invading other European countries. Bolstering the British nation for a long struggle, Churchill struggled to acquire allies in a task he knew his country could not face alone. This exceptional book can be found in both ebook and audiobook formats from the website.
“Eight Perfect Murders” by Peter Swanson is a fictional work about Malcolm Kershaw, who once created a list of unsolved murders from great detective stories. Suddenly, however, Malcolm is contacted by an FBI agent because of real murders mirroring the fictional crimes. Who is keeping surveillance on Malcolm? What is there about his own past that needs further review? Available in both ebook and audiobook, this clever story will keep you guessing.
While these are trying times for all of us, there is no need to give up time spent on appealing reading. Please visit the library website to access lots of fine, new titles. Library staff members hope to see you all at the library soon.