April showers bring May flowers, our community’s Little Apple Pride Festival and the Manhattan Public Library’s (MPL) April 20 ReadMHK focus on LGBTQIA2S+ Authors. This year Manhattan’s pride parade and festival are scheduled for April 22. The parade begins at 3 p.m. at City Park, 1101 Fremont Street. A festival follows the parade at the Band Shell and Wefald Pavilion with a vendor fair from 6-8 p.m. In honor of April’s events, I’ll focus on queer authors and their work.

Neil Patrick Harris, of Doogie Houser and How I met Your Mother fame, has been writing his “Magic Misfits” series since 2017. Lissy Marlin and Kyle Hilton illustrate the books. With four books currently in the series, the central story follows a street magician named Carter as he runs away and finds friends and magic. “Misfits” includes a greedy villain, magical adventures and illustrated magic tricks! While these young reader chapter books are sure to entertain, readers can also practice the magic tricks, code- and cipher-breaking tips, and make their own magic. The “Misfits” series is recommended for ages 8-12 and all are available for check out at the library.

