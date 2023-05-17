Summer is an exciting time at Manhattan Public Library. As schools close, our reader traffic increases greatly. Kids come to the library for books and entertainment like games, summer clubs, movies and storytimes. There’s an electric surge of discovery as they delve into their interests and check out their favorite, fun reads they didn’t have time to enjoy during the school year.

This year’s Summer Reading theme, “All Together Now,” focuses on kindness, friendship and getting along – an underlying theme throughout much of children’s literature. Librarians are also exploring topics like community helpers, being a good citizen and symbiotic relationships in nature. All ages of people in our community are invited to join the annual Summer Reading challenge and earn prizes for reading, thanks to amazing support from the Manhattan Library Association, Manhattan Library Foundation, and many local sponsoring businesses.

