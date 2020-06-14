In his introduction to “A Prayer for Owen Meany” for the regular print Modern Library edition, author John Irving says that “I may one day write a better first sentence to a novel than that of ‘A Prayer for Owen Meany’ but I doubt it.” The story begins, “I am doomed to remember a boy with a wrecked voice — not because of his voice, or because he was the smallest person I ever knew, or even because he was the instrument of my mother’s death, but because he is the reason I believe in God, I am a Christian because of Owen Meany.”
The beginning of the book is about Owen’s youth, as seen through the eyes of his best friend, Johnny Wheelwright. As the book progresses, it is about Johnny, thinking back on Owen and how Owen’s theology is still making an impact upon Johnny’s theology and his life in his local Episcopal church. A very thoughtful book, both in terms of theology and personal relationships. If you enjoy character development, this book should sit at the top your reading list. Reflecting on the nature of God and how religious people can often act at odds with our view God. Sometimes comedic in these actions. Even in youth, Owen seems to possess insights toward God with truths that escape most people in the story.
Owen is quite a character. Larger-than-life, whose presence fills the room despite his dwarflike size. Owen will stick with you and become your friend, even as you come to understand his shortcomings, just as he did with Johnny. We get to know Owen and the narrator, Johnny Wheelwright, in their youth as Little League baseball players, just on the cusp of puberty. If you enjoy coming-of-age stories, this is a great one. A story of best friends.
His diminutive size is described early on. In baseball, he was terrible in the field, but was of terrific benefit to the team as both a pinch hitter and a pinch runner. As a hitter he was so small that the pitchers could not pitch to his strike zone. Owen was sent to the plate with instructions not to swing, but to take the walk. He resented these instructions “but there was not a bat small enough for him to swing that didn’t hurl his tiny body after it — that didn’t thump him on the back and knock him out of the batter’s box and flat upon the ground. So, after the humiliation of swinging at a few pitches, and missing them, and whacking himself off his feet, Owen Meany selected that other humiliation of standing motionless and crouched at home plate while the pitcher aimed the ball at Owen’s strike zone — and missed it, almost every time.” Once he was on base, he couldn’t be stopped, stealing every base. No one could run the bases like Owen.
His physical nature made Owen an easy target for his classmates’ torture. In return for the treatment he received, Owen responded to his classmates, and many adults, by bullying with his wisdom. Along the way Irving also introduces us to Johnny’s cousins from up north. Noah, Simon, and Hester are as reckless as any pre-teens can be. Johnny was “both crazy about them and terrified of them.” Very rambunctious kids who constantly bullied and tortured each other and Johnny. Completely out of character, they treated Owen with great care and respect. In return, Owen loved them.
Irving uses the caps lock key to great effectiveness in this book. When Owen speaks, he does so in caps lock. The effect is that it really sets Owen’s dialog apart from the rest of the text, as well as the dialog of the other characters. Johnny reflects: “We tortured him, I think, in part to hear his voice; I used to think his voice came from another planet.”
Somehow Owen’s wisdom is acknowledged and lends his statements and actions an air of authority, sometimes even supernatural, among adults. Owen was certain of God, though he often held disdain for the local Protestant and Catholic churches. His certainty in God eventually convinced Johnny to believe, even though it was often hard for Johnny to fully understand Owen’s insights. As we learn later in the story, these insights really help form the structure of Johnny’s belief in God. Truths can be revealed in fiction, and Owen’s insights may leave us considering our own beliefs about God.
Bryan McBride is the adult services librarian at Manhattan Public Library.