Recently, I asked an old friend about his favorite book. He said he loved mysteries and had grown up reading Nancy Drew novels; he enjoyed figuring out the plots. It was the Hardy Boys that kept me junior-sleuthing while the Army moved us across continents. Though my friend and I may not have a lot in common, we share a history with those iconic mystery series for kids. A good library, like a good book, can connect us when some of us may appear at odds. And if you’re looking for a good book, come to Manhattan Library Association’s (MLA) Book Sale this weekend in the Wefald Pavilion at City Park to find your old “friends” or discover new ones.

At Manhattan Public Library, we love to help you find your next favorite novel, information you need and a community that is welcoming. We are able to accomplish this, in part, because of MLA’s annual book sale, which provides the library resources for summer reading, special performances and more. Think of this weekend’s book sale as a giant “Rosie’s Corner,” that special corner of our library where you can pick up photo-rich coffee table books, audiobooks to keep the kids entertained when traveling, novels, movies, old hardback books and even sheet music!

Tags

Recommended for you