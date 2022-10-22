Did you know that John Lennon of The Beatles studied various religions and that he also supposedly wrote a summary of his life in the form of a letter to Oral Roberts?
This letter was Lennon’s cry for help. In fact, the songs “Help,” “Eleanor Rigby,” “Nowhere Man,” “Let it Be,” “Yesterday,” “In My Life,” and “A Day in the Life” were all semi-autobiographical.
Paul McCartney, Lennon’s fellow bandmate, once said that Lennon’s entire life had been a cry for help, redemption and peace. And then in years to come, Lennon would die from five bullets in his back by a man.
In “Lennon, Dylan, Alice, & Jesus: The Spiritual Biography of Rock and Roll, “ Greg Laurie, pastor of Harvest Fellowship Church in Phoenix, Arizona, manages to brilliantly cover six decades of music, pop culture, politics and history. All of these influenced the imagination, intelligence, drive and desire for many talented musicians. They searched for something that would keep them grounded, humble, spiritually satisfied, and alive.
Who would think that a pastor of several Harvest Fellowship congregations could get to know many of these struggling musicians, record their trials, triumphs and setbacks, understand their troubles, and write about them in a way that readers can relate?
Indeed, Laurie became close friends with so many musicians: Dion DiMucci, Bob Dylan, Richie Furay (of Buffalo Springfield and Poco), Lou Gramm (Foreigner), Kerry Livgren (Kansas), Mark Farner (Grand Funk), even percussionist Sheila E. (Sheila Escovedo), Megadeath’s Dave Mustaine, and Alice Cooper (nee Vincent Damon Furnier).
Many of these musical artists had been or continue to be devoted Christians. Laurie covers a wide range of musical genres as well as different artists and their beliefs.
Somehow many survived severe ridicule, abuse of all kinds, fistfights with band members and spouses, drugs, and reckless behavior.
One group was labeled a “lousy” band. Creed fans brought a civil action lawsuit against Scott Stapp of Creed for acting and sounding so bad during concerts. It turned out that Stapp was wasted on drugs and exhibited odd behavior. He often wondered who he really was or what would become of him. He later discovered that he had developed a bipolar disorder.
Stapp knew it was time for some serious changes. He turned to Jesus Christ, and in accepting him, was literally “saved.” He went on to author an autobiography in which he explained why he had had such an awful life and how he found more happiness and fulfillment through Jesus Christ.
Laurie writes compassionate stories concerning events that transpired in the lives of Lennon, Dylan, Alice Cooper, the late Donna Summer, Kanye West, McHammer, Justin Bieber, “Twisted Sister,” and numerous others. He wants readers to realize that all these musicians are (were) human. They thought that fame, wealth, drugs, and owning jets and large estates could give them happiness, everything they had ever dreamed of.
But, all these artists — from Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis to some of the most hard and heavy rockers — originally came from Christian homes, and somewhere down the line they strayed from home and Jesus Christ.
I applauded Bob Dylan for sticking to the changes he made around 1979 when he went electric and sang Biblical lyrics or threw in a couple of Hebrew prophecies. While his fans cried out in alarm, “We want Bob! Where is Bob Dylan?” he wasn’t about to take a detour. Moving forward, he had a steadfast and strong message for anyone who heard songs from one of his greatest spiritual albums, “Slow Train Coming.”
And some few did listen and accept Dylan for who he was and why he turned to Jesus Christ. No looking back for this man who, miraculously, still gives tours. He also was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016. Now, that is saying something!
When Laurie writes about these musicians and songwriters, I can’t help weeping sometimes. John Lennon in particular comes to mind.
Lennon was such a wonderful songwriter. He and the Beatles composed songs that struck a chord with most fans. Lennon drew cartoons, had a fantastic sense of humor, and founded organizations devoted to bringing about peace, saving the environment, and helping abused women and children.
Little did I know that earlier in his life, Lennon navigated a ship in a torrential storm. A couple of friends with him gave up trying to steer the ship’s wheel and went down to the cabin, leaving Lennon alone on deck and at the wheel.
Lennon was frantic. He knew zilch about navigating a ship in a windy storm. But gaining courage, he tied himself to the wheel, braved sharp, cold splashes of water from the high waves, and even began to rage against the storm. He discovered that the fear became thrilling. He even thought that God or Jesus was right by his side.
After the storm passed, his friends came up from below and couldn’t believe that Lennon had been the captain at the wheel and that all on board were safe.
But, who could have saved Lennon from being shot, murdered, decades later? As his wife, Yoko Ono, said, “Who would want to kill an artist?”
Lennon, like Alice Cooper (who almost died twice) and so many others, were creators. Cooper still performs. He and his wife try to attend church whenever possible. Laurie describes him as smart, funny, and totally devoted to God.
The musicians that Laurie explores never intended to do any harm. They were temporarily lost — dazed or confused. As Laurie states, like the apostle Paul they wanted to “build bridges, help people in whatever ways possible, and save some along the way.”
Laurie (with his fellow researcher Marshall Terrill) is interested in learning new things about technology, music, pop culture and the lives of countless people.
He is thankful for knowing these musicians and other people, and also is proud of these musicians for having the courage to stop the drugs, the wild sex parties, the false spread of wealth from those who mismanaged them, and the self-doubt they had felt during various stages of their lives and careers. Laurie accepts these men and women wholeheartedly because they had found their true selves, their own voice on their own, but always with the help of Jesus Christ standing near, always ready to love them back.
In addition to this book, Laurie also is the author of biographies of Steve McQueen and Johnny Cash. He is the featured speaker of the nationally syndicated radio program “A New Beginning” and hosts a weekly television program on the Trinity Broadcasting Network.
Carol A. Wright is a K-State graduate and freelance writer living in Winfield.