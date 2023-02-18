Manhattan Public Library is putting the pieces together for a new club.
The Lego Club started in January, and library staff members said it gives kids a chance to get creative, hang out with other kids and show off their inventions.
Updated: February 18, 2023 @ 4:53 pm
“We know kids love to be creative, and it’s also a time when they can socialize and work together with other kids,” said Jennifer Bergen, the library’s program and children’s services manager.
The library already had the Lego purchased from a grant and decided to put them to good use on a regular basis. The club is holding meetings monthly this semester and could continue them beyond that. The next is March 10.
The first meeting saw 12 kids building together. Some were dropped off but in some cases family members stuck around and played, too.
“They want to see what their kids create,” Bergen said.
Libraries around the country are hosting similar events, said Rachel Carnes, children’s librarian. Some start with a prompt, like building a vehicle or a house, but Manhattan Public Library’s doesn’t have any guidelines like that.
“It’s very open-ended,” Carnes said. “You can build whatever you want to build and have some fun with them.”
At the February meeting, some of the 13 kids in attendance posed mini-figures, made boats and cars, landscapes and houses. They sifted through a pile of Lego and would share unusual pieces they found, like Mario and Luigi mini-figures.
If one of the kids is especially proud of one of their creations, they can leave it to be placed in one of the library’s display cases until the next meeting, when they can even add to the project if they want.
Jennifer Spearie, who brought her son to the club, said she appreciated that it allowed him to get out of the house and socialize.
“They can use it imaginatively,” Spearie said. “This is not too structured.”
Carnes said playing with Lego is also a STEM activity that can teach the kids about how structures work.
“There’s the engineering involved in building stuff, spatial awareness, things like that,” she said.
Bergen said the group creates a fun social and education environment at the library.
“They can play a little bit and maybe make some new friends,” she said.
Carnes also said having activities like this make the library a fun place and can create good memories at the library from a young age. Building those connections early will keep kids coming back as they get older, she said.
“We want kids to have a positive association when they think of the library,” she said. “We want them to think of it as a fun place where there’s stuff they like. If they’re already here, they’re more likely to also check out books or look something up.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
