“To the Stars Through Art” presents pieces that were collected from over a dozen school districts in Kansas. They were once displayed on classroom walls, bringing life and color to the room.
Now, these works are on display at K-State’s Beach Museum of Art through May. The exhibit is a history lesson with paintings, prints and folk crafts — a window into the early- to mid-20th century.
The idea for this exhibit began in 2017, when Beach Museum curator Elizabeth Seaton collaborated with a group of other curators and scholars from around the state, visiting museums and conducting research.
“It’s been a labor of love,” Seaton said. “Everything that we asked for from nineteen institutions arrived. That’s incredible.”
Seaton was inspired by a similar exhibition while working in Chicago. It featured art collected from Chicago public schools from the 1920s and 1930s. She said she also saw many beautiful murals painted in Chicago schools while helping with an outreach program.
Seaton said she noticed that there wasn’t much research done within rural school districts in Kansas compared to larger cities like Chicago.
She said that some rural schools still have artwork and do have it appraised, but others have put art away in storage without knowing what they have.
During the gathering process, Seaton worked toward having various school’s art preserved.
“It’s a different story, there are not as many murals,” Seaton said. “There are many key figures in this history, like Birger Sandzen, who made it what it is. We believe that Kansas had the widest activity in the history of art collecting for schools compared to other places in the country.”
Featured in the exhibit are landscape paintings by Sandzen, a Sweden-born artist who lived in Lindsborg until his death in 1954. He curated artwork for McPherson High School’s gallery, which was established in 1911. The art description says how Sandzen wanted prints of his oil paintings on display in Kansas schools to brighten up classrooms and teach children art appreciation along with reading, writing and math.
“Part of it was to make the environment for learning more pleasant and more inspiring,” Seaton said.
Seaton also said how one of the Beach Museum’s goals is to bring back the use of artwork in education.
Kathrine Schlageck, the associate curator of education, said this is done through visual-thinking strategies. For example, students looking at a painting of two truck farmers on a country road could be asked to imagine what the farmers are talking about, Seaton said.
“What we want to do is give teachers at different levels and in different disciplines hints on how they can use these artworks outside of the art room,” Schlageck said. “We really feel like that was how many of these pieces were used originally in schools, and it’s a shame that they’re not being used that way anymore.”
Schlageck said that another goal is for the museum to provide teachers with art resources and visual-thinking techniques through its online exhibition, which can be used in the classroom.
Indigenous art from the Haskell Cultural Center and Museum in Lawrence is featured, displaying Indigenous craft traditions.
In this section of the exhibit, there are weavings, pottery, beadwork and an illustrated storybook in the Sioux language.
Also from the 1930s are pieces from the era when President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal saw a rise of art projects within new schools being built after the Great Depression.
“There was incredible community support for bringing this work into schools, historically,” Seaton said. “There were people coming to these exhibitions that McPherson had in the thousands or to these art reproduction exhibitions, buying tickets and allowing the schools to buy artwork. It would be amazing if a tradition like that could happen now in communities.”
Various school districts have its art on display in community art centers for public access, Seaton said. In this way, schools receive support for preservation and have a chance to teach the community about the art’s historical significance and its role in education.