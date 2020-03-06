K-State’s McCain Auditorium series runs a few shows every year in the Wareham Opera House downtown. Last weekend, we got the annual McCain St. Patrick’s Day show, and it was presented at the Wareham.
The five members of Lúnasa, an instrumental band with on-stage personality and superior musical technique, performed an odd but alluring repertoire. Odd because this outfit that looks like a dance band, but stayed away from the conventional dance rates and rhythms.
Not that the audience at the 7 p.m. Feb. 29 show didn’t clap along and pat their thighs in time to the music. But Lúnasa was playing material comparatively rich in melody. Not thin on the top line, but also not heavy with sentiment.
Members of the band wrote some of the tunes. The second number included two tunes written by Uilleann pipes specialist Cillian Vallely. The planned set ended with “a whole cluster of tunes” including one by flute and whistle player Kevin Crawford, the evening’s master of ceremonies.
The tunes were almost always grouped together, so that we got three of them in each go. The transitions between them were sometimes pretty informal, and we moved to quicker rates as each group of tunes was performed.
While there was considerable variation in song openings, the musical pieces usually (except during a fiddle trio sub-set) were played with the rhythm section (guitarist Ed Boyd and upright bassist Trevor Hutchinson) backing unison performances of the musical themes by Vallely, Crawford and fiddler Colin Farrell.
No, not the actor. Crawford kidded around about Farrell’s fame. And later talked about his own DNA test showing that his ancestry was largely Scottish. His comments were all good-humored and informative, discussing the origin of some of the tunes the band played.
But I can’t remember if it was Crawford or Farrell, the other talking member of the group, who commented on Breton dancing. French Gaels, one of them insisted, only touch very daintily and only move from their armpits up.
Lúnasa played a couple of Breton tunes, one each from a couple of contemporary guitarists. And they played lots of good and apparently recent Irish music. Still, Crawford insisted that the best songs are the oldest.
When Lúnasa pulled out an old piece or two, they jammed them up against interesting and similar music, set the guitar and bass off to maintain the rhythm, and then ran three different versions of the tunes on top of things.
In jazz or bluegrass, blues or rock, the solo instruments might very well each be playing their own developments on the theme, improvised or planned. The solo voices in Lúnasa were much more likely to play the same melody in unison.
Because they didn’t seek to entertain with hard drive, this scheme made the melodies and the arrangements responsible for entertaining the listener. Crawford’s obvious intensity and the high quality of the playing certainly helped make the show amusing.
We weren’t ready to go at the end of the 10-number set. The encore — and remember, we had to be out before the crowd for the second show arrived — began with the fiddle and the pipe.
The song was pretty fast — it was finally an undeniable dance tune. But after everyone was playing, the arrangement changed the emphasis, and the flute introduced a new theme. What followed was quicker fiddle work. And so on.
A pretty good example of a Lúnasa number. Complicated not by solo excursions but by planned shifts from tune to tune. And by the fine sounds of the band’s instruments.