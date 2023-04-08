tomato-vines

K-State horticulture instructor Cynthia Domenghini recommends growing vegetables vertically if space is limited.

 Courtesy photo

Kansas State University horticulture instructor Cynthia Domenghini says home gardeners can expand garden space by taking it to the next level -- literally.

Domenghini said many crops can be grown vertically, including the more traditional tomatoes, pole beans, and peas as well as vining crops such as cucumbers, melons, squash and gourds.

