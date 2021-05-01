With its latest commissioned project gracing the downtown alley across from The Chef on Fourth Street, Incite MHK added a fifth mural to its ongoing effort of bringing more public art to Manhattan.
The group hired Los Angeles-based muralist Nick “Sick” Fisher to come up with a giant mural to go alongside two others in the alley.
Funded through the Ward and Brenda Morgan Community Fund at the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, Fisher’s creation, “Kitty Castle,” depicts just that — a large-scale cat tower with a ball of yarn winding throughout the castle and a cat perched on an upper landing.
Its neighboring murals are just off to the right. Kansas City-based JT Daniels finished one a few weeks ago, featuring an urban-style totem, and the other is a portrait of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, completed by local artist Taylor Carr. Another mural by Manhattanite Collin Williamson depicts a comic-style panel of his dog and is a bit farther away, located on the side of a building at 212 N. Fifth St.
Jeff Sackrider, a founding member of Incite MHK, said if the group raises enough money, it hopes to one day fill the entire alley with artwork.
Sackrider said he came upon Fisher’s work by happenstance on Instagram, and he left a comment underneath the photo. Fisher responded, and eventually the two struck up a conversation. Sackrider found out Fisher would be traveling from California to Chicago for work in April, and with Kansas along the way, he invited Fisher to leave his own mark in town.
Other than telling Fisher that Incite wanted something unexpected, Sackrider said the artist was free to come up with anything he’d like, barring final approval from the group and building owner.
“We just challenged him to come up with a design that was going to be bright and happy and really captured the community’s imagination,” Sackrider said.
Fisher said he first wanted to get a better feel for his workspace, so he didn’t start thinking of subject ideas until he arrived in Manhattan on April 18, assessing how his mural might fit in against its neighbors.
“It was supposed to be art for art’s sake, so we didn’t want to do a K-State mural, we didn’t want to do a Manhattan mural, we wanted to do something that just stood alone as pleasant and better than what was there before, which was nothing,” he said.
Fisher said the idea of a cat somehow popped into his head and though it took a little convincing, everyone came around to the idea. Fisher worked throughout the next week, covering the wall from top to bottom. Since working in the confines of an alley limits how far someone can view the mural, Fisher played around with forced perspective to make it appear as if someone were really looking up at the castle.
“Such a wide range of people are reaching out to us telling us how delighted they are with this mural and it makes me really happy,” Sackrider said. “... The perspective that he was able to paint, it really feels like it’s coming out at you or like you could climb up on it.”
Fisher said he often gets to chat with passersby about his work because of the public nature of it, but his recent project left a different mark on him.
“It affirmed something for me in my own vision of my own career that hasn’t happened until Manhattan,” he said. “I was treated with such respect and appreciation for the work and that I’d come to work, all these things. In LA, you’re kind of a dime a dozen, no matter how good you are. ... That’s just not how the rest of the world works, so it’s nice to be putting art where there wasn’t any before, and it’s just the beginning. It’s very exciting because when they see art and realize it’s accessible, most people want more of it.”
Fisher said other local business owners contacted him while he was in town and if things work out, he will be back in Manhattan at some point to paint even more.
Sackrider said though those efforts wouldn’t be Incite projects, that kind of connection between art and community is exactly what Incite had intended when it launched its first mural project, Anotações, at AJ’s NY Pizzeria patio in late 2019.
“We saw that there was this opportunity to add public art in Manhattan, and people weren’t really prioritizing that,” he said. “Our hope was that we could create some art but also that we could inspire others to do it. … It’s fun to see people get excited about this. Instead of just seeing it in other places, (they’re) realizing we can do it here in Manhattan.”
The pandemic threw some of Incite’s plans for 2020 to the wayside, Sackrider said, but members hope to have another large project started in the late summer or fall.
“I think if you look back to 2020 and March and April when everybody was at home and scared, we weren’t getting around people,” Sackrider said. “What got us through that? Maybe not murals necessarily, but it was music, it was film. The arts are a vital part of society, and I think people maybe have to stop to realize that, but I think 2020 showed us how important art and connecting with each other are.”
Sackrider said Incite is constantly looking for property or building owners to offer up walls, private donors to fund their projects and artists to create. Anyone who fits that bill can reach out at incitemhk.org. Lately, he said, Incite also has been helping artists get started on their own individual projects.
“That’s really ideal if we can help grow different groups that want to do different things,” Sackrider said. “We want to help anybody succeed that wants to. … I think the public art future in Manhattan is bright, for sure.”