“Volunteers do not necessarily have the time; they just have the heart.”
That quote by author Elizabeth Andrew might be a way to describe the many volunteers who help their communities in rural Kansas.
Sherry Ronnebaum and her husband David are among the volunteers involved with the Axtell Economic Development Corporation, or AEDC.
Sherry and Dave were the long-time owners of Axtell’s hardware store from which they recently retired, although Dave continues to do appliance repair.
In 1992, the American Legion building in Axtell burned down. A group of volunteers led the effort to rebuild it as the Legion Community Building.
AEDC was formed as a 501©3 organization to implement improvement projects for the community.
In 2002, AEDC worked on a new firehouse that also housed emergency services. In 2021, Dave Ronnebaum spearheaded the effort to build an addition to the Legion building.
The town’s café had been torn down after a succession of owners. AEDC led the fundraising for a new one. The new restaurant is called ACE’s Café – ACE being an acronym for Axtell Community Effort.
Then a bigger challenge hit. The town’s only grocery store closed in February, 2022. A committee was formed to look into what should be done. It concluded that the old building should be torn down and a new one constructed.
“We held a community meeting to see how many people were interested, and we asked people what they would donate for a new store,” Sherry said. “We were overwhelmed.”
Approximately $481,000 was pledged in support. A board of directors was appointed and an LLC formed for the new store, called Axtell Community Grocery. More than 80 investors and donors supported the store. Several volunteers visited other small town stores to get ideas.
In June 2022, Sherry and Dave Ronnebaum attended the National Rural Grocery Summit sponsored by K-State’s Rural Grocery Initiative and brought back ideas. Construction was headed up by a retired contractor, the local lumberyard owner in Axtell. Local citizens helped, including some high school students.
On January 18, 2023, the new Axtell Community Grocery opened its doors.
“The new store is double the size of what we had before,” Sherry said.
A small staff has been hired, but Sherry and other volunteers come in on Mondays and Thursdays to put away merchandise after the trucks deliver.
It’s remarkable to find these services in a rural town such as Axtell, population 399 people. Now, that’s rural.
Volunteers have led these community improvements through the years. “We’re known as the volunteer community,” Sherry said.
“We’re very proud of what we’ve accomplished.”
