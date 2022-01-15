“LaSada.” That is said to be a Native American term for “place of peace.” It is also the name of a beautiful hunting lodge, shooting range and event venue located in rural Kansas.
Ethan and Morgan Jones are the owners of LaSada Lodge near Russell. Ethan grew up in Arkansas as an outdoorsman, hunting and fishing. He joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Riley. He later transitioned to the National Guard and studied Wildlife Outdoor Enterprise Management at Kansas State.
Morgan is originally from Colby and came to K-State where she earned a degree in journalism with a minor in business. One of her roommates was dating a soldier who introduced her to Ethan, and Morgan and Ethan ultimately married.
The young couple considered their future careers. “She wanted to have an events center, and I wanted to do something relating to hunting,” Ethan said. Then they learned about the LaSada Lodge near Russell.
LaSada Lodge has a rich history. It began as a dairy barn constructed in 1898 on a foundation of native limestone collected on the property. Years later, the barn was remodeled to become lodging for a hunting lodge. Previous owners named it LaSada, a “place of peace.”
In 2018, Morgan and Ethan purchased the LaSada Lodge. They remodeled and expanded the facility.
Today, LaSada Lodge offers guided hunting, a shooting range, an events center and more. Hunts are available for pheasant, quail, chukar, turkey, whitetail deer and more. The hunting services include guides, hunting dogs, game cleaning and dressing, and hearty homecooked meals. For shooting sports, the options include sporting clays, trap shooting and a rifle and pistol range.
LaSada Lodge recently added indoor/outdoor heated and cooled kennels for what is described as the pride of the lodge: Hunting dogs. The LaSada Lodge brochure states: “We maintain quality breeding practices by concentrating on superior genetics, champion bloodlines and top-notch nutrition.” LaSada uses English springers, German shorthaired pointers and Brittany spaniels.
It is possible for guests to board their dogs at the lodge as well. On occasion, LaSada will have puppies or fully trained dogs available for purchase.
The lodging consists of eight bedrooms; four are equipped with queen beds, two are double queen rooms, and two are queen plus twin rooms. Other amenities include a private dining area, kitchenette, wifi, hot tub, satellite television, shuffleboard, and a large outdoor deck.
The indoor event center and outdoor pavilion can accommodate large or small groups. The lodge hosts weddings, parties and all kinds of special events.
LaSada Lodge also offers getaway packages, including meals and hunting or shooting, such as the Shoot and Stay and the Birds and Blasts packages. There is also the romantic getaway package, including a bottle of sparkling wine and chocolate-dipped strawberries.
Guests have come to the LaSada Lodge from as far away as Florida and Maine. One guest wrote: “The hunting, food, dogs, and accommodations were top shelf. Everything exceeded my expectations by a wide margin. For me the biggest differentiator and what really set them apart was their hospitality. Ethan and Morgan along with everyone else made us feel like family.”
Another wrote: “Great way to spend a weekend! Sporting clays and shooting range are well-maintained and challenging, the lodge is updated, clean and comfortable, and the food is amazing!”
And another: “Whether you’re going to a hunting class, hunting event, day at the range, wedding, retreat…it’s worth it!”
LaSada Lodge is located only a half-dozen miles from Interstate 70.
The lodge property is in a serene rural setting near the Smoky Hill River, approximately six miles southwest of the community of Russell, population 4,401 people. Now, that’s rural.
For more information, go to www.lasadalodge.com.
LaSada. It is a Native American term for place of peace, and it is also the name of this historic hunting lodge and event venue.
We commend Ethan and Morgan Jones for making a difference with hospitality in a scenic rural setting.
I’m glad LaSada Lodge is a peaceful and positive place.